San Diego Gulls Sign Matt Lorito to One-Year Contract

January 29, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release







SAN DIEGO - The San Diego Gulls announced today that the American Hockey League (AHL) club has signed right wing Matt Lorito to a one-year contract through the 2020-21 AHL season.

Lorito, 30 (7/3/90), recorded 9-19=28 points and 22 penalty minutes (PIM) in 58 games with the Bridgeport Sound Tigers and Toronto Marlies in 2019-20. The 5-9, 171-pound forward has totaled 80-135=215 points and 115 PIM in 283 career AHL games with Toronto, Bridgeport, Grand Rapids Griffins and Albany Devils. Lorito appeared in two National Hockey League (NHL) contests with Detroit in 2016-17.

A native of Oakville, Ontario, Lorito won a Calder Cup Championship with Grand Rapids in 2017, scoring 7-6=13 points in 19 Calder Cup Playoff games. Lorito represented the Griffins at the 2017 and 2018 AHL All-Star Classics, leading the Griffins in scoring (22-32=56) and assists in 2016-17. Lorito also recorded 47-59=106 points in 118 career NCAA games with Brown University, serving as captain in 2014-15.

