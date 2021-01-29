Blackhawks Re-Assign Lindholm, Teply to Taxi Squad

ROCKFORD, Ill. - The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that forward Michal Teply (MIGH-kuhl TEHP-lee) and defenseman Anton Lindholm (AN-tawn LIHND-hohlm) were re-assigned to the taxi squad from the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League.

Teply skated in the IceHogs' preseason game last Wednesday at Chicago, recording two shots and two penalty minutes.

The Rockford IceHogs open their 22nd season of hockey in the Stateline, their 14th campaign in the American Hockey League, and the 2020-21 season on Friday, Feb. 5 at 6 p.m. against the Cleveland Monsters at BMO Harris Bank Center! Fans can watch all of this season's action LIVE on AHLTV and 23.2 Antenna TV WIFR (home games)! Tune in to every broadcast for free on SportsFanRadio 1330 AM, Sportsfanradio1330.com, IceHogs.com, and the IceHogs app!

Every active full IceHogs Season Ticket Holder and 20-Game holder who have paid for their tickets in full or who have a deposit down on their tickets for 2020-21 will receive FREE access to every IceHogs game through AHLTV on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO Harris Bank!

Want to upgrade to a Full Season or 20-Game plan? Contact us at (815) 968-5222 or email us at ticketservices@icehogs.com!

