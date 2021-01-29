Griffins to Open Training Camp Sunday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Griffins will commence their 25th training camp this Sunday, Jan. 31 with a 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. practice at Van Andel Arena.

Head coach Ben Simon's squad will hold practices at the same time Monday through Thursday, as the Griffins prepare to open the 2020-21 season on the road next Friday, Feb. 5 against the Chicago Wolves at 8 p.m. EST. Grand Rapids will play its first four games in hostile territory before returning to Van Andel Arena on Saturday, Feb. 20 for Opening Night presented by Huntington, when the Cleveland Monsters will provide the opposition at 4 p.m.

The Griffins' training camp roster will be announced on Sunday via the team's social media channels.

Griffins practices at Van Andel Arena are closed to the public but open to media, with several new procedures and requirements in place. Any media needing information or assistance are invited to contact the Griffins' public relations department.

While the Griffins remain hopeful for the potential to host fans at Van Andel Arena at some point, it is anticipated that the season will begin without fans in attendance. Fans are encouraged to watch the games via a subscription to AHLTV ($34.99 for all 30 Griffins games), tune in on Newsradio WOOD 106.9 FM/1300 AM, and follow the team's social media channels. Important information for Griffins season ticket members is available at griffinshockey.com.

