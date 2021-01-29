Season Opener Watch Party Friday

January 29, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners News Release







Tucson, Arizona - Dusty's Drive-In will be making a stop at El Toro Flicks on Friday, February 5 where fans can watch the Tucson Roadrunners season opener against the San Jose Barracuda at 7 p.m.

Tickets will cost $35 per-car or $30 per-car for Roadrunners season ticket members.

Cars will be allowed to enter the drive-in at 6 p.m. and all vehicles will receive a Roadrunners blanket.

The Roadrunners will be the "away" team against San Jose at Tucson Arena. The game will be closed to the public. The team's official Home Opener will be on Thursday, February 18 at 6:30 p.m. against San Jose. The Roadrunners and Tucson Arena are in ongoing communication with Pima County and the City of Tucson regarding fan attendance as it pertains to health and safety for home games. Those details will be shared in advance of games throughout the season. Fan capacity for away games will be determined and announced by those organizations.

Those in attendance will be required to wear a mask anytime they are outside of their vehicle and practice social distancing at all times.

El Toro Flicks is located at 31 S. Linda Ave.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 29, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.