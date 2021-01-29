Blackhawks Assign Defenseman Madison Bowey to IceHogs

ROCKFORD, Ill. - The Chicago Blackhawks announced today that they have assigned defenseman Madison Bowey (BOW-ee) to the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League.

Bowey, who signed a two-year contract with the Blackhawks yesterday, registered career highs in assists (14), points (17), and games played (53) for the Detroit Red Wings last season. He was selected by the Washington Capitals in the second round (53rd overall) of the 2013 National Hockey League Entry Draft and played two seasons (2017-19) with the Capitals prior to being traded to the Red Wings on Feb. 22, 2019.

The 23-year-old blueliner was a member of the Capitals' 2018 Stanley Cup championship club. He grabbed 12 assists in 51 regular-season games that season. Overall, Bowey has 39 points (5G, 34A) in 154 career regular-season NHL games.

Over parts of four seasons (2015-18, 2019) in the American Hockey League, Bowey tallied 52 points (9G, 43A) in 114 regular-season games for the Hershey Bears and Grand Rapids Griffins and added two goals and eight assists in 31 Calder Cup Playoff games.

A native of Winnipeg, Manitoba, Bowey helped Canada to a gold medal at the 2015 IIHF World Junior Championship while picking up four points (1G, 3A) in seven games during the tournament.

