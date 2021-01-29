Phantoms Preseason Game at Newark, NJ Cancelled
January 29, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release
Lehigh Valley, PA - Tonight's preseason game between the Lehigh Valley Phantoms and Binghamton Devils in Newark, NJ has been cancelled. The decision was made in consultation with medical experts and the American Hockey League and out of an abundance of caution for the health and safety of all involved (including players, coaches and staff).
Check out the Lehigh Valley Phantoms Statistics
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from January 29, 2021
- Phantoms Preseason Game at Newark, NJ Cancelled - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Blackhawks Re-Assign Lindholm, Teply to Taxi Squad - Rockford IceHogs
- Texas Stars Hire Mike DeGaetano as New Athletic Trainer - Texas Stars
- Penguins Recall Robert, Sign Three to Tryouts - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Lehigh Valley Phantoms Stories
- Phantoms Preseason Game at Newark, NJ Cancelled
- Preseason Schedule Adjusted
- Phantoms Add Pair of Veteran Forwards
- Phantoms Announce Training Camp Roster
- Phantoms Preseason Game Rescheduled