Phantoms Preseason Game at Newark, NJ Cancelled

January 29, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release







Lehigh Valley, PA - Tonight's preseason game between the Lehigh Valley Phantoms and Binghamton Devils in Newark, NJ has been cancelled. The decision was made in consultation with medical experts and the American Hockey League and out of an abundance of caution for the health and safety of all involved (including players, coaches and staff).

