Texas Stars Announce Training Camp Roster
September 24, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release
CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, announced the team's 2019 training camp roster. The Stars roster features 26 players including 15 forwards, nine defensemen, and two goaltenders.
The full training camp roster can be found below.
# POS NAME
1 G Tomas Sholl
2 D Jeff King
3 D Dillon Heatherington
5 D Emil Djuse
6 D Ben Gleason
7 D Gavin Bayreuther
8 D John Nyberg
9 F Anthony Nellis
12 F Marc-Olivier Roy
13 F Adam Mascherin
15 F Conner Bleackley
17 F Tony Calderone
19 F Brad McClure
20 F Tanner Kero
24 D Reece Scarlett
26 F Tye Felhaber
27 F Michael Mersch
28 F Diego Cuglietta
31 F Max Coatta
32 G Colton Point
34 D Tanner Jago
36 F Riley Tufte
37 F Josh Melnick
38 F Zack Andrusiak
39 F Parker MacKay
40 D Ondrej Vala
The Stars will face the San Antonio Rampage in a pair of preseason games. The team travels to AT&T Center in San Antonio on Thursday, Sept. 26 for a 7 p.m. game before returning home to H-E-B Center on Friday, Sept. 27. The puck drops at 7 p.m.
Texas opens the regular season at home on Friday, Oct. 4 against the Tucson Roadrunners at 7 p.m. to begin Opening Weekend at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park.
The Texas Stars are the primary development affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars. Full-season, 24-game and 12-game ticket packages for the 2019-20 campaign are on sale now. For more information, call (512) GO-STARS (467-8277) or visit TexasStars.com.
Images from this story
|
Texas Stars battle the San Antonio Rampage
(Andy Nietupski)
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from September 24, 2019
- Sens Announce Additional Details for Opening Night Presented by CAA SCO - Belleville Senators
- 'Canes Trim Training Camp Roster by Seven - Charlotte Checkers
- Kings Assign Trio to Ontario - Ontario Reign
- Roadrunners Launch Dusty's Kids Club for 2019-2020 Season - Tucson Roadrunners
- Texas Stars Announce Training Camp Roster - Texas Stars
- Decision 2020: Fans to Vote for UGI Player Bobblehead - Hershey Bears
- IceHogs Launch New Website - Rockford IceHogs
- Wolves Announce Broadcast Partnership with My50 Chicago - Chicago Wolves
- Roadrunners Camp Report: Welcome Jon Martin - Tucson Roadrunners
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.