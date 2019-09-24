Texas Stars Announce Training Camp Roster

CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, announced the team's 2019 training camp roster. The Stars roster features 26 players including 15 forwards, nine defensemen, and two goaltenders.

The full training camp roster can be found below.

# POS NAME

1 G Tomas Sholl

2 D Jeff King

3 D Dillon Heatherington

5 D Emil Djuse

6 D Ben Gleason

7 D Gavin Bayreuther

8 D John Nyberg

9 F Anthony Nellis

12 F Marc-Olivier Roy

13 F Adam Mascherin

15 F Conner Bleackley

17 F Tony Calderone

19 F Brad McClure

20 F Tanner Kero

24 D Reece Scarlett

26 F Tye Felhaber

27 F Michael Mersch

28 F Diego Cuglietta

31 F Max Coatta

32 G Colton Point

34 D Tanner Jago

36 F Riley Tufte

37 F Josh Melnick

38 F Zack Andrusiak

39 F Parker MacKay

40 D Ondrej Vala

The Stars will face the San Antonio Rampage in a pair of preseason games. The team travels to AT&T Center in San Antonio on Thursday, Sept. 26 for a 7 p.m. game before returning home to H-E-B Center on Friday, Sept. 27. The puck drops at 7 p.m.

Texas opens the regular season at home on Friday, Oct. 4 against the Tucson Roadrunners at 7 p.m. to begin Opening Weekend at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park.

The Texas Stars are the primary development affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars. Full-season, 24-game and 12-game ticket packages for the 2019-20 campaign are on sale now. For more information, call (512) GO-STARS (467-8277) or visit TexasStars.com.

