'Canes Trim Training Camp Roster by Seven

September 24, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Charlotte Checkers News Release





RALEIGH, NC - Don Waddell, President and General Manager of the National Hockey League's Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has assigned forwards Jacob Pritchard and Spencer Smallman and defensemen Fredrik Claesson and Alex Lintuniemi to the Charlotte Checkers of the American Hockey League (AHL). In addition, forward Hunter Shinkaruk and defensemen Cavan Fitzgerald and Derek Sheppard will report to Charlotte's training camp.

The Hurricanes open their 2019-20 regular season against the Montreal Canadiens on Oct. 3 at PNC Arena. For information about Hurricanes ticket packages, please visit www.CarolinaHurricanes.com/tickets, or call 1-866-NHL-CANES (1-866-645-2263).

