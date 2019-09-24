Decision 2020: Fans to Vote for UGI Player Bobblehead

September 24, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release





(Hershey, PA) - We need your vote! It's time to head to the polls and help the Hershey Bears decide which player should be featured for the club's UGI Bobblehead giveaway in 2020. Four players have emerged as front running candidates, but only one can take the crown of being immortalized as a bobblehead this season.

The candidates for Round 1 are Erik Burgdoerfer, Liam O'Brien, Beck Malenstyn, and Mike Sgarbossa. The polls are open NOW and fans are encouraged to visit HersheyBears.com/vote to vote for their favorite bobblehead hopeful.

While it will be a tough decision between the likes of Burgy, Big Tuna, Beck "The Check" and Mike SCOREbossa, only one vote per person will be accepted. Round 1 ends on Tuesday, Oct. 1 at 11:59 p.m.

After the votes have been calculated, the final round will feature the top two vote getters squaring off to be the bobblehead leader of the free world. Round 2 will run from Sunday, Oct. 6-Oct. 13 at 11:59 p.m. Pending any recounts, the winner will be announced on Oct. 14.

The winning candidate will be made into a bobblehead given away to the first 5,000 fans, courtesy of UGI, at the Bears game on Wednesday, Mar. 25 versus Lehigh Valley.

The Bears open the 2019-20 regular season on Saturday, Oct. 5 versus the rival Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins. The puck drops at 7 p.m. at Giant Center, and fans are encouraged to arrive early to meet their favorite players at the Red Carpet Arrival Event. Tickets to the Home Opener, and to all home games are on sale now at the Giant Center Box Office, or online via Ticketmaster.

