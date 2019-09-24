Roadrunners Launch Dusty's Kids Club for 2019-2020 Season
September 24, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners News Release
TUCSON, ARIZONA - The Tucson Roadrunners, proud American Hockey League affiliate of the Arizona Coyotes, announced today that the team is now accepting members for Dusty's Kids Club for the 2019-20 season.
Children ages 14 and under are encouraged to have their parents sign them up to be part of an exclusive group of Roadrunners fans that will provide them with fun and unique benefits.
Featuring two levels of memberships, Captain ($20) and Rookie (Free), both packages will include the following items:
- Welcome Letter From Dusty
- Monthly Email Newsletter
- Ticket Discounts to Select Roadrunners Home Games
- Dusty Autograph Card - Membership ID Card
- $10 Off a Purchase of $25 or More at the Team Store
- Roadrunners Wrist Accessory
Members that enroll in the Captain-level package will receive additional benefits such as the following:
- Two Vouchers for Any Roadrunners Home Game
- Exclusive Invites to Dusty's Birthday Bash & Kids Club Events
- Fast Pass to Post-Game Puck Shot
- Drawstring Bag including a T-Shirt, Pencil and Folder
- Kachina Roadrunners Mini Stick
To join Dusty's Kids Club today, or learn more information, visit tucsonroadrunners.com/dusty.
