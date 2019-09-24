IceHogs Launch New Website

ROCKFORD, Ill. - The Rockford IceHogs launched their new and improved website, IceHogs.com. Fans can visit the new site at the original URL of IceHogs.com from either desktop or mobile devices.

Powered by Eden Creative, the IceHogs' new site is the premium destination for all team news, stats, roster updates and promotions. An updated layout promises to provide new features that will enhance the user experience, as well as boost the quality of the existing features.

Upon visiting the site, fans will experience:

Seamless navigation between team and league news and stats, all IceHogs multimedia outlets, scheduling and ticket options and much more

A streamlined ticket-buying process

Updated roster pages with complete individual player statistics

Links to the player's social media pages

The ability to effortlessly stay up to date on all IceHogs events happening on the ice and in the community

An overhauled Fan Zone section that will allow for better interaction with the club

Tickets for the home opener against the Grand Rapids Griffins at 6 p.m. on Oct. 12 are on sale now and can be purchased on IceHogs.com. The IceHogs kick off the 2019-20 season on Oct. 4 when they travel to Des Moines, IA to take on the Iowa Wild at 7 p.m.

NEXT HOME GAME: Saturday, Oct. 12 vs. Grand Rapids Griffins | 6 p.m

The Rockford IceHogs will host their home opener for the 2019-20 season on Saturday, Oct. 12 against the Grand Rapids Griffins at 6 p.m. at the BMO Harris Bank Center. The first 4,000 fans in attendance to Rockford's first home game of the campaign will receive a free IceHogs calendar, courtesy of Impact Networking. Call the IceHogs front office at (815) 968-5222 or visit IceHogs.com to purchase tickets.

