Sens Announce Additional Details for Opening Night Presented by CAA SCO

The Belleville Senators, in partnership with CAA Insurance, are pleased to announce additional details for an action-packed opening night at CAA Arena on October 11.

Prior to the game, CAA will host a public fan festival from 4-6pm inside the Quinte Sports and Wellness Centre. This will include interactive hockey themed games in the gymnasium, live music, face-painting and free hot dogs and drinks for everyone in attendance. Players will arrive on the red carpet between 4-5pm to greet fans upon their entrance to the game through Gate 1. CAA will also host an exclusive zone for CAA members in the courtyard adjacent to CAA Arena, providing members with the opportunity to meet and have their photo taken with players, and win additional prizes.

When gates open for the game at 6pm, all fans in attendance will find a special #fortheB t-shirt on their seat courtesy of CAA Insurance. Join us for our special opening ceremonies, as we introduce your 2019-20 Belleville Senators for the first time at CAA Arena. Select fans and CAA members will have the opportunity to participate in these opening ceremonies and drop the puck together to kick-off the season. Throughout the game, there be ample of opportunities to win even more prizes, courtesy of CAA Insurance.

Tickets for the Sens' home-opener available. Get in on all the action throughout 2019-20 with Belleville Senators season tickets or flex packages.

