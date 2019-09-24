Wolves Announce Broadcast Partnership with My50 Chicago

GLENVIEW, Illinois - The defending Western Conference champion Chicago Wolves are pleased to announce My50 Chicago (WPWR-TV) will broadcast 40 regular-season games during the 2019-20 American Hockey League season.

The Wolves' schedule with WPWR-TV -- the sister station of Fox 32 Chicago -- provides the most comprehensive over-the-air coverage of any professional sports team in Chicago. It's the fourth consecutive year the Wolves have appeared on My50.

"WPWR-TV "My50" is proud to be the exclusive home for all Chicago Wolves televised games," said Dennis Welsh, WFLD-TV/WPWR-TV VP General Manager. "By exclusively airing 40 Wolves games on My50, we will bring Chicagoland sports fans more free over-the-air games than any other sports team in town. Coming off last season's playoff run, we look forward to watching the Wolves drive to win the Calder Cup."

"Our march to the Calder Cup Finals last year has the demand for Chicago Wolves hockey soaring," said Wolves senior vice president Jon Sata. "Our fans want tickets and they want to be able to watch our games at home as well. We're thrilled to call My50 Chicago the home for Chicago Wolves broadcasts this season!"

The Wolves' season opener at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 5, versus the Grand Rapids Griffins at Allstate Arena marks the first broadcast of the season. Play-by-play announcer Jason Shaver and color analyst Bill Gardner are back for their 12th season together.

Shaver and Gardner will describe all the action of a Wolves squad that's attempting to become the first team in the AHL's 84-year history to capture four consecutive division titles. The Wolves welcome back head coach Rocky Thompson and his staff along with several key players who led the team to the 2019 Calder Cup Finals in June.

In addition to being found on Ch. 50 over the air and via DirecTV and Dish Network, My50 Chicago broadcasts in HD on Comcast Xfinity (Ch. 184), AT&T U-Verse (Ch. 1008) and WOW! (Ch. 204).

Here are the 40 games that My50 Chicago will broadcast during the regular season. The Wolves' complete broadcast schedule also can be found:

Oct. 5: vs. Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Oct. 18: at Rockford, 7 p.m.

Oct. 19: vs. Rockford, 7 p.m.

Oct. 20: vs. Milwaukee, 3 p.m.

Oct. 26: vs. Manitoba, 7 p.m.

Nov. 2: at Milwaukee, 6 p.m.

Nov. 3: at Rockford, 4 p.m.

Nov. 9: vs. Manitoba, 7 p.m.

Nov. 16: vs. Iowa, 7 p.m.

Nov. 27: vs. Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Nov. 29: at Rockford, 7 p.m.

Nov. 30: vs. Manitoba, 7 p.m.

Dec. 13: at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Dec. 14: vs. Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Dec. 21: vs. Texas, 7 p.m.

Dec. 22: vs. Texas, 3 p.m.

Jan. 2: vs. Texas, 7 p.m.

Jan. 4: vs. Iowa, 7 p.m.

Jan. 5: at Rockford, 4 p.m.

Jan. 18: vs. Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Jan. 19: vs. Rockford, 3 p.m.

Jan. 31: vs. Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Feb. 1: vs. Manitoba, 7 p.m.

Feb. 13: vs. Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Feb. 15: vs. Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Feb. 16: vs. Cleveland, 3 p.m.

Feb. 21: at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Feb. 23: vs. Rockford, 3 p.m.

March 7: vs. Tucson, 7 p.m.

March 8: vs. Rockford, 3 p.m.

March 13: vs. San Antonio, 7 p.m.

March 14: vs. Rockford, 7 p.m.

March 15: vs. Manitoba, 7 p.m.

March 28: vs. San Antonio, 7 p.m.

March 29: at Rockford, 4 p.m.

April 3: at Rockford, 7 p.m.

April 4: vs. Iowa, 7 p.m.

April 5: vs. Iowa, 3 p.m.

April 10: at Grand Rapids, 6 p.m.

April 11: vs. Manitoba, 7 p.m.

As part of the Wolves' 26th season opener on Oct. 5, the first 5,000 fans through the doors receive a replica Western Conference championship banner courtesy of Jewel-Osco. To set up season-ticket packages, group outings or individual tickets, visit ChicagoWolves.com or call 1-800-THE-WOLVES.

