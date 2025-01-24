Texas Legends vs. Stockton Kings - Game Highlights
January 24, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)
Texas Legends YouTube Video
Check out the Texas Legends Statistics
• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...
NBA G League Stories from January 24, 2025
- Legends Drop Game One to Stockton in Back to Back Series - Texas Legends
- Mouhamed Gueye Dominates in 127-104 Win against the Grand Rapids Gold - College Park Skyhawks
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Texas Legends Stories
- Legends Drop Game One to Stockton in Back to Back Series
- Legends Secure Win over Memphis Hustle Behind Lucas' Career Night
- Legends Drop Overtime Thriller to Memphis Hustle
- Legends Secure Victory Over OKC Blue Behind Gortman's Career Night
- Legends Acquire Justin Powell in Trade with Stockton Kings