Tenerowicz Homers Again in Lookouts Win

The Chattanooga Lookouts scored seven unanswered runs in their 7-2 win over the Mississippi Braves.

Down two runs in the third inning, Quin Cotton led off the frame with a double and scored on a Francisco Urbaez double to right-center field. With a runner on, Tenerowicz belted his third home run in two days. The estimated 430-foot blast gave the Lookouts the three-run lead.

In the fourth, Chattanooga took advantage of some Braves errors and capped off the inning with an Isiah Gilliam two-run double to give the hosts the, 7-2, lead.

Brandon Williamson got the start on the mound and pitched six innings allowing a pair of runs on five hits and a walk while striking out eight.

Gilliam led the offensive charge with a 3-for-5 day with a double and two RBIs. Chuckie Robinson and James Free each recorded two hits.

Drew Lugbauer paced the Braves with a 3-for-4 contest with a pair of doubles. Tanner Gordon got the start and loss for the guests getting chased out after 3.2 innings giving up seven runs (three earned), six hits, two walks, and struck out two batters.

Chattanooga now hits the road for a six-game set at Tennessee beginning on Tuesday. The Lookouts will be back at home beginning May 24th as they kick off a 12-game homestand beginning with Birmingham, followed by six games with Rocket City.

