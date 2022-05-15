Barons Offense Unable to Overcome Pitching Woes in 9-4 Loss to Shuckers

While the Barons managed to hang in the game offensively through five innings, a fortuitous sixth inning for the Shuckers secured the 9-4 win this Friday the 13th.

Xavier Fernandez opened the scoring in the first inning with his first home run of the year, getting the Barons an early 2-0 lead.

Barons starter RHP Jason Bilous was successful in pitching himself out of a tough first and second, keeping the Shuckers off the board despite five walks through those first two frames and a threatening Biloxi presence on the bases. The third inning would see Bilous struggle with runs coming off of an RBI single and a wild pitch that tied the game for the Shuckers. LHP Garrett Davila replaced Bilous following the seventh walk from the starter.

Birmingham would strike back in response with runs from Jose Rodriguez and Raudy Read to reclaim a one-run lead.

Davila would remain solid through the fourth inning, but would allow the tying run for Biloxi off an RBI single from Cam Devanney.

The bottom would fall out for the Barons defense in the bottom of the sixth with a two-run RBI single from Thomas Dillard, a two-run home run from Jakson Reetz, and a solo shot from Cam Devanney with five runs, and ultimately the loss, charged to RHP Hansen Butler.

The Barons offense was stifled by Biloxi's pitching staff for the remainder of the game. RHP Brian Glowicki and RHP Theo Denlinger would staunch the flow of offense off the Shuckers in the seventh and eighth respectively, but the damage of the sixth could not be overcome.

Birmingham looks to pick up another win tomorrow in Biloxi with a 6:35 p.m./CT first pitch for the fifth game of the series.

