Mesa Caps Comeback Finish with Walk-Off as Blue Wahoos Complete Sweep
May 15, 2022 - Southern League (SL) - Pensacola Blue Wahoos News Release
Pensacola, Fla. - After a three-hour rain delay, the Pensacola Blue Wahoos rallied for four runs in the bottom of the ninth for a dramatic 6-5 walk-off win and a series sweep over the Rocket City Trash Pandas on Sunday night.
Victor Victor Mesa singled into the right field corner to score pinch runner Thomas Jones from third base, handing the Blue Wahoos their sixth win in a row and the first six-game sweep in team history.
Rocket City scored four early runs in the first inning against Jeff Lindgren, capped by a three-run homer from Ryan Aguilar. Lindgren settled down with three perfect innings afterwards, but only a Cobie Fletcher-Vance RBI single in the fourth inning against Coleman Crow prevented the Blue Wahoos from being blanked in the first half of the game.
Trailing 4-1 after four innings, persistent rain became too much to play through and the tarp was pulled. As the game was not official yet, the two teams waited two hours and 55 minutes before play resumed after 8 o'clock.
Rocket City added an insurance run in the fifth with an RBI double from Orlando Martinez, but the Blue Wahoos got an RBI double from Fletcher-Vance in the sixth to draw to within three runs.
Eli Villalobos and Josh Simpson each turned in scoreless innings before Colton Hock (W, 2-2) worked a scoreless ninth. Trailing 5-2, Griffin Conine led off the ninth with a double before Fletcher-Vance blooped an RBI single, his third run-scoring hit of the night. Bubba Hollins coaxed a walk before Santiago Chávez brought the Blue Wahoos within a run with an RBI single up the middle. Pinch-runner Hayden Cantrelle scored on a Luis Ledo (L, 2-2) wild pitch, setting the stage for Mesa's walk-off single.
The Blue Wahoos have now won six in a row, their longest streak since May of 2021, and lead the South Division by 2.0 games.
After an off day on Monday, the Blue Wahoos hit the road for a six-game series against the Montgomery Biscuits on Tuesday. First pitch from Riverwalk Stadium is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. CT, with a live broadcast beginning at 6:30 on ESPN Pensacola 1330 AM/99.1 FM and WYCT 98.7-HD4 (radio), and MiLB.tv (streaming). For more information, visit bluewahoos.com or call the box office at (850) 934-8444.
