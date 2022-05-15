History Again: Biloxi Launches Franchise-Record Six Home Runs

BILOXI, MS - A day after setting a franchise record with five home runs in a game on Saturday night, the Biloxi Shuckers (16-17) had an encore performance as they hit six home runs against the Birmingham Barons (13-20) in an 8-3 win on Sunday afternoon at MGM Park.

Joey Wiemer got the scoring started for the Shuckers in the bottom of the third inning. Batting with two outs in the inning, Wiemer worked a 2-2 count against RHP Kaleb Roper (L, 0-1) before launching a solo homer down the left-field line, his eighth of the season, giving Biloxi a 1-0 lead.

RHP Noah Zavolas got the start for Biloxi and pitched three scoreless innings out of the gate. In the top of the fourth, Zavolas loaded the bases before getting a strikeout and departed with the bags still full. RHP J.T. Hintzen (W, 2-2) allowed one run to score on a sacrifice fly but stranded the other two runners to keep the game even at 1-1.

Jakson Reetz reclaimed the lead for the Shuckers in the bottom of the fourth with a solo home run to left, his seventh of the season and third in as many days. Following a two-out single by Tristen Lutz, Cam Devanney rocketed a two-run homer to left, vaulting the Shuckers to a 4-1 lead.

Biloxi exploded for another three runs in the fifth. Sal Frelick led off the frame with a single, bringing up Wiemer, who deposited a ball into the net beyond the left-field wall, his second of the day and ninth of the season. Felix Valerio followed with a solo blast to left, his sixth of the year, to cap the frame. It's the second consecutive day the Shuckers have hit back-to-back home runs, the first time in franchise history the Shuckers have hit back-to-back homers in back-to-back games.

Devanney finished the scoring with a solo home run to lead off the sixth, his fourth homer of the year and the second multi-home run game of his career. Out of the bullpen, RHP Nash Walters covered an inning, RHP Victor Castañeda hurled three frames and RHP Arnaldo Hernandez pitched a scoreless ninth. The series victory is the third series win of the season for the Shuckers.

Following an off day on Monday, the Shuckers begin a six-game series against the Mississippi Braves at Trustmark Park on Tuesday night. LHP Nick Bennett (1-3, 5.28) is scheduled to start in the opener while the M-Braves will counter with LHP Jared Shuster (2-2, 1.53) for a 6:35 pm. The game can be seen on MiLB.TV and heard locally on WGCM AM 1240/FM 100.9 or online here. Individual tickets, Shuck Nation Memberships, Flex Plans and group outings are available for the 2022 season by calling (228) 233-3465 or visiting biloxishuckers.com.

