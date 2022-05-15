Barons Top Shuckers in Game 3, 5-3

The Barons picked up their second win of the series against the Shuckers at MGM Park Thursday night by a final score of 5-3.

Birmingham's first run came off a bases-loaded walk issued by Biloxi's RHP Justin Bullock in the top of the second, but the Shuckers would quickly respond in the bottom of the frame with a solo home run from Felix Valerio followed by an RBI double from Jackson Reetz in the bottom of the third to take a 3-1 lead.

Barons LHP Steven Moyers would limit the Shuckers offense to three runs and tossed scoreless innings through the sixth. Birmingham's bats reignited against Shuckers RHP Carlos Luna in the fifth with the first five batters to the plate all recording hits to retake the lead to the final score, 5-3.

RHP Taylor Broadway replaced Moyers in the bottom of the seventh and quickly handled the first set of Shuckers batters, only allowing a single in the seventh and eighth innings. He would receive strong defensive support from left fielder Jagger Rusconi, who prevented the Shuckers from scoring an additional run with a diving catch to end the seventh.

The Barons offense continued to record a handful of additional hits, but the remaining success would come from solid pitching from Broadway and LHP Sammy Peralta, who closed out the game with a quick 1-2-3 bottom nine.

The Barons return to face the Shuckers tomorrow night in Biloxi at 6:35 p.m./CT.

