Smokies Sweep Biscuits in Seven Games

May 15, 2022 - Southern League (SL) - Tennessee Smokies News Release







Kodak, Tenn. - The Tennessee Smokies (21-12) completed a seven-game series sweep over the Montgomery Biscuits (15-18), with a 12-5 victory on Sunday. With the win, the Smokies have now recorded their first eight-game win streak since May of 2011.

Montgomery opened up the scoring in the top half of the fourth inning with a Grant Witherspoon RBI sacrifice fly that scored home Kameron Misner, but from that point on, it was all Smokies. Tennessee answered Montgomery's one run with six of their own, in the bottom half of the fourth inning on three hits and two Montgomery errors.

The turning point of the game was when Luis Vazquez, up to bat in a tie game with the bases loaded and two outs in the bottom of the fourth, put one on a line to right field. The ball popped out of Witherspoon's glove before he was able to complete the catch and resulted in three runs being scored on the play.

The Smokies also scored four runs in the bottom of the fifth inning thanks to another crucial Vazquez at-bat. He launched his second homer of the season to plate three on a deep fly to left field to run the Smokies lead to 10-1.

Despite scoring two more earned runs than the Smokies, Montgomery's three errors were fatal to their chances of victory. Nine of the 12 Biscuits runs allowed were unearned and Tennessee capitalized in a big way on every break given. The Smokies reached their season-high in single-game runs (12) on Sunday and have now allowed five runs or fewer in every game of their eight-game win streak.

The player of the game was Smokies starting left fielder Darius Hill. Hill went 4-for-5 at the plate and had 2 RBIs, including the game-winning run. It was the second time this season a Smokies hitter has recorded a four-hit game.

Tennessee will be back in action on Tuesday night in an opener of six home games at Smokies Stadium with the Chattanooga Lookouts (16-16). Pitchers on both sides are to be determined.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from May 15, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.