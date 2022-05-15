Smokies Sweep Biscuits in Seven Games
May 15, 2022 - Southern League (SL) - Tennessee Smokies News Release
Kodak, Tenn. - The Tennessee Smokies (21-12) completed a seven-game series sweep over the Montgomery Biscuits (15-18), with a 12-5 victory on Sunday. With the win, the Smokies have now recorded their first eight-game win streak since May of 2011.
Montgomery opened up the scoring in the top half of the fourth inning with a Grant Witherspoon RBI sacrifice fly that scored home Kameron Misner, but from that point on, it was all Smokies. Tennessee answered Montgomery's one run with six of their own, in the bottom half of the fourth inning on three hits and two Montgomery errors.
The turning point of the game was when Luis Vazquez, up to bat in a tie game with the bases loaded and two outs in the bottom of the fourth, put one on a line to right field. The ball popped out of Witherspoon's glove before he was able to complete the catch and resulted in three runs being scored on the play.
The Smokies also scored four runs in the bottom of the fifth inning thanks to another crucial Vazquez at-bat. He launched his second homer of the season to plate three on a deep fly to left field to run the Smokies lead to 10-1.
Despite scoring two more earned runs than the Smokies, Montgomery's three errors were fatal to their chances of victory. Nine of the 12 Biscuits runs allowed were unearned and Tennessee capitalized in a big way on every break given. The Smokies reached their season-high in single-game runs (12) on Sunday and have now allowed five runs or fewer in every game of their eight-game win streak.
The player of the game was Smokies starting left fielder Darius Hill. Hill went 4-for-5 at the plate and had 2 RBIs, including the game-winning run. It was the second time this season a Smokies hitter has recorded a four-hit game.
Tennessee will be back in action on Tuesday night in an opener of six home games at Smokies Stadium with the Chattanooga Lookouts (16-16). Pitchers on both sides are to be determined.
• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...
Southern League Stories from May 15, 2022
- Mesa Caps Comeback Finish with Walk-Off as Blue Wahoos Complete Sweep - Pensacola Blue Wahoos
- Trash Pandas Stunned by Pensacola in 6-5 Loss - Rocket City Trash Pandas
- Smokies Sweep Biscuits in Seven Games - Tennessee Smokies
- Smokies Sweep Biscuits Off Their Feet 12-5 - Montgomery Biscuits
- Tenerowicz Homers Again in Lookouts Win - Chattanooga Lookouts
- History Again: Biloxi Launches Franchise-Record Six Home Runs - Biloxi Shuckers
- Miller Homers, Lugbauer Tallies Three Hits in M-Braves 7-2 Loss to Lookouts in Series Finale - Mississippi Braves
- Shuckers' Home Runs Terrorize Barons Pitching Staff in 8-3 Series Finale Loss - Birmingham Barons
- Barons Offense Unable to Overcome Pitching Woes in 9-4 Loss to Shuckers - Birmingham Barons
- Birmingham Shut Down by the Long Ball in 13-3 Loss to Biloxi - Birmingham Barons
- Barons Top Shuckers in Game 3, 5-3 - Birmingham Barons
- Smokies Roll Past Biscuits 7-3 - Montgomery Biscuits
- Shuckers Clobber Franchise Record Five Homers in 13-3 Rout of Barons - Biloxi Shuckers
- Smokies Win Seventh Consecutive Game against Montgomery, 7-3 - Tennessee Smokies
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Tennessee Smokies Stories
- Smokies Sweep Biscuits in Seven Games
- Smokies Win Seventh Consecutive Game against Montgomery, 7-3
- Perlaza's Late Home Run Lifts Smokies over Biscuits, 5-4
- Smokies Sweep Double-Header and Clinch Series Win over the Biscuits
- Smokies Throw Combined No-Hitter, Top Biscuits 5-0