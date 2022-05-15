Smokies Sweep Biscuits Off Their Feet 12-5

ï»¿KODAK, Tenn - The Tennessee Smokies (21-12) took control early and never looked back as they defeated the Biscuits (15-18) 12-5 in the series finale to complete the seven-game series sweep Sunday afternoon at Smokies Stadium.

In the top of the first inning, the Biscuits were able to get on the board first thanks to a sacrifice fly by Grant Witherspoon that scored Kameron Misner and made it 1-0.

The Biscuits held on to their lead until the bottom of the fourth inning as things got out of control. Chase Strumpf recorded an RBI-single to tie the game at one. After a fielding error by Biscuits outfielder Witherspoon, Smokies Bryce Ball and Strumpf scored to extend the lead to 4-1. A pair of RBI-singles from Christian Donahue and Darius Hill put things further out of reach as the Smokies made it 6-1 going into the seventh inning.

In the bottom of the fifth, another Biscuits fielding error by Curtis Mead allowed Andy Weber to score and go up 7-1. With two outs, Luis Vazquez connected on a three-run home run from Biscuits Chris Gau that put the Smokies in the double-digits 10-1.

Montgomery found a spark of offense in the top of the sixth. Austin Shenton drove in a run for the Biscuits with an RBI-double to make it 10-2. Jordan Qsar then blasted a two-run home run deep to center that shortened the deficit to 10-4. Roberto Alvarez joined in on the fun and recorded an RBI-triple to right that made it 10-5 Smokies before the end of the sixth.

In the bottom of the sixth, the Smokies got a run back after an RBI-single from Ball. Ball was 10-25 with seven runs, two home runs, and 12 RBIs in the series against the Biscuits. Ball is second in the Southern League in RBIs and in the top-five in hits (40) and doubles (11).

In the bottom of the eighth, Hill added another run for good measure from a solo home run to center. Smokies Nicholas Padilla came in to lock the game away as the Smokies completed the sweep and first place position in the Southern North division.

The Biscuits return to Montgomery for their next homestead series against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos for 80's weekend when RHP Michael Mercado (1-2, 6.12)/RHP Zack Targeton (0-1, 11.25) faces RHP George Soriano (0-1, 3.32) on Tuesday, May 17th at 6:35 PM for Golden Biscuits Tuesday.

The rest of the series includes Military Wednesday pres. by WOW! on Wednesday, May 18 at 6:35 PM, 80s T-Shirt Giveaway & Thirsty Thursday on Thursday, May 19 at 6:35 PM, 80s Music Night on Friday, May 20th at 6:35 PM, 80s Pop Culture Night & MAX Fireworks on Saturday, May 21 at 6:05 PM, and Kids 80s Headband Giveaway pres. by Kona Ice on Sunday, May 22 at 3:33 PM.

