Tedesco Deals Lancaster To Win

August 14, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Lancaster Stormers News Release







For the second straight outing, Brady Tedesco was dominant.

The left-hander fired seven scoreless innings Wednesday evening to pitch the Lancaster Stormers to an 8-2 victory over the Hagerstown Flying Boxcars in the middle game of a three-game series at Clipper Magazine Stadium.

With the win, the Stormers (maintained/took) a (one-/two-) game lead over York in the North race. Long Island stayed within three of the division-leading Stormers.

Tedesco (2-3) scattered three hits over his seven-inning stint, walking one and striking out eight. The Colorado native retired 13 straight Hagerstown batters following a one-out single by Osmy Gregorio in the second inning. He struck out every Hagerstown batter (three) that he faced with a runner in scoring position on the night.

Lancaster provided the lefty with all the offense that he needed in the first inning. Mike Kickham (5-11) retired the first two batters before Isan Diaz rode a 3-2 pitch onto the picnic deck for his 11th home run of the season. Niko Hulsizer and Mason Martin followed with singles. Both scored when Joe Stewart ripped a double into the left field corner. Joseph Carpenter picked up the fourth run of the inning with a single to center.

Chad Sedio stretched the lead to 5-0 with an RBI single in the third, and Martin extended the lead one more in the fourth with his second hit of the night. Two more scored in the home half of the seventh.

Martin finished the night with three hits. Stewart had two and drove in three runs. Sedio and Joseph Carpenter added a pair of hits apiece.

Former Texas Rangers right-hander A.J. Alexy made his debut with the Stormers, throwing a perfect eighth inning. The shutout was broken with two outs in the ninth as Osmy Gregorio followed a pair of walks with a two-run double to the gap in right center.

Lancaster will send left-hander Max Green (9-5) to the mound in the series finale on Thursday evening against right-hander Dominic Picone (0-0). Fans may tune into the game on Blue Ridge 11 or FloBaseball, starting at 6:40.

NOTES: Over his last two starts, Tedesco has allowed six hits and two walks in 14 innings while striking out 17...Martin extended his hitting streak to 14 games, the second longest streak on the team this season...Gaige Howard banged out his 25th double of the year, putting him into a three-way tie for the league lead...Alexy became Lancaster's 52nd player this season.

Subject: Lan 8, Hag 2 (box)

Game Date: 08/14/2024

Hagerstown Flying Boxcars 2 AT Lancaster Stormers 8

YTD YTD

Hagerstown AB R H BI AVG Lancaster AB R H BI AVG

Moritz, A LF 4 0 0 0 .330 Dues, D 2B 5 0 0 0 .332

Culver, C 2B 2 1 0 0 .261 Howard, G RF 4 1 1 0 .328

Dotel, W RF 4 0 1 0 .314 Diaz, I SS 5 1 1 1 .283

Rodriguez, N 1B 3 1 0 0 .176 Hulsizer, N LF 4 2 1 0 .276

Berry, B DH 4 0 1 0 .279 Martin, M DH 4 2 3 1 .322

Gregorio, O CF 4 0 2 2 .256 Stewart, J CF 3 2 2 3 .268

Campagna, J C 4 0 0 0 .222 Carpenter, J 1B 4 0 2 1 .277

Abreu, O 3B 3 0 0 0 .252 Sedio, C 3B 4 0 2 1 .239

Rosario, D SS 3 0 0 0 .121 Siket, J C 4 0 1 0 .273

31 2 4 2 37 8 13 7

Hagerstown 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 - 2 4 1

Lancaster 4 0 1 1 0 0 2 0 x - 8 13 0

2B--Dotel, W RF (14), Berry, B DH (11), Gregorio, O CF (10), Howard, G RF

(25), Martin, M DH (12), Stewart, J CF (4), Sedio, C 3B (7), Siket, J C

(1). HR--Diaz, I SS (11). RBI--Gregorio, O CF 2 (43), TOTALS 2 (0), Diaz,

I SS (35), Martin, M DH (35), Stewart, J CF 3 (8), Carpenter, J 1B (51),

Sedio, C 3B (17), TOTALS 7 (0). SF--Stewart, J CF (2). E--Abreu, O 3B

(19).

LOB--Hagerstown 5, Lancaster 8.

YTD

IP H R ER BB SO HR ERA

Hagerstown

Kickham, M (L,5-11) 4.0 11 6 6 0 3 1 6.13

Kelley, R 2.0 0 0 0 0 3 0 5.18

DeSanti, M 1.0 2 2 2 1 0 0 6.10

Parisi, J 1.0 0 0 0 1 1 0 10.80

8 13 8 8 2 7 1

Lancaster

Tedesco, B (W,2-3) 7.0 3 0 0 1 8 0 4.67

Alexy, A 1.0 0 0 0 0 2 0 0.00

Rees, J 1.0 1 2 2 2 3 0 5.52

9 4 2 2 3 13 0

WP--DeSanti, M (6), Rees, J 2 (8). SO--Moritz, A, Culver, C, Dotel, W 2,

Rodriguez, N 2, Berry, B, Gregorio, O, Campagna, J 2, Rosario, D 3, Howard,

G, Diaz, I, Hulsizer, N 3, Sedio, C, Siket, J. BB--Culver, C 2, Rodriguez,

N, Howard, G, Hulsizer, N. BF--Kickham, M 24 (408), Kelley, R 6 (221),

DeSanti, M 6 (50), Parisi, J 4 (25), Tedesco, B 25 (278), Alexy, A 3 (3),

Rees, J 6 (146). P-S--Kickham, M 85-58, Kelley, R 27-19, DeSanti, M 22-14,

Parisi, J 23-13, Tedesco, B 98-74, Alexy, A 16-10, Rees, J 26-13.

T--2:38. A--4007

Weather:

Plate Umpire - Steve Hart, Field Umpire #1 - Steve Zawisky, Field Umpire #3 - Buzz Albert

