High Point Rockers Sign RHP D.J. Johnson, Release Moran, Ramirez

August 14, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

High Point Rockers News Release







HIGH POINT, N.C. - The High Point Rockers on Wednesday signed pitcher D.J. Johnson, a right-handed pitcher with Major League experience. Johnson joined the team today.

The 34-year-old right-hander appeared in 39 games at the MLB level with Colorado in 2018 and '19, and Cleveland and Tampa Bay in 2021. Johnson has a 1-2 record with a 4.54 ERA in the big leagues with 38 strikeouts in 35.2 innings. He last played in the Majors in 2021 when the Rays placed him on the injured list with a right shoulder sprain.

The Portland, Oregon native played at Western Oregon University as a position player and signed with Tampa Bay as a free agent in 2010. After a stint in the Frontier League, Johnson worked his way through the Arizona, Minnesota, LA Angels and Colorado farm systems before making his Major League debut on September 9, 2017 with the Rockies. Johnson has also spent time playing in the Nippon Professional Baseball League in Japan.

In addition, the Rockers have released infielder Colin Moran and right-handed pitcher Neil Ramirez.

Moran, the former North Carolina All-American and All-ACC infielder, joined the Rockers on May 3 and was productive over his 51-game tenure, hitting .289 with eight homers, 15 doubles and 24 RBI. However, injuries slowed down the 31-year-old former Major Leaguer. He had not played since July 28 when he slammed three hits, including a pair of doubles, to lead the Rockers to a 10-5 win at Southern Maryland.

Ramirez, another former MLB pitcher, had a 5-4 record with High Point in 2024 with a 4.82 ERA. The 35-year-old Virginia Beach native spent parts of six seasons in the Majors, compiling a 4-8 record and a 4.46 ERA in 185 career appearances.

The Rockers host game two of a three-game series with the Gastonia Baseball Club on Wednesday at 6:35 p.m. at Truist Point.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from August 14, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.