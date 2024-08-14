High Point Rockers, United Way to Host CANpaign Food Drive Night

August 14, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

High Point Rockers News Release







HIGH POINT, N.C. - The High Point Rockers and the United Way of Greater High Point will host the CANpaign Food Drive Night when the Rockers host Gastonia on Tuesday, August 20 at Truist Point.

Fans can gain free admission to the contest by bringing three nonperishable food items to the game. The collected canned food items will be donated to local food pantries, helping to alleviate hunger in the Greater High Point Area. The event aims to make a tangible impact on the lives of those in need while fostering a sense of unity within the community.

The Rockers are in the thick of the Atlantic League South Division pennant race with Gastonia and Charleston. Game time is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. at Truist Point.

Event Details:

Event: CANpaign Food Drive Night | High Point Rockers vs. Gastonia Baseball Club

Date: August 20th, 2024

Time: First pitch at 6:35 pm, Gates open at 6:00 pm

Location: Truist Point

Admission: Three nonperishable food items per person for a FREE ticket

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from August 14, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.