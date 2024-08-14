Ducks Outlast FerryHawks in 11-Inning Marathon

(Staten Island, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks defeated the Staten Island FerryHawks 7-5 in 11 innings on Wednesday morning in the middle game of a three-game series at Staten Island University Hospital Community Park.

The Ducks took an early 1-0 lead in the first inning on Taylor Kohlwey's two-out RBI double off the third base bag. Nick Heath lined an RBI single to center off FerryHawks starter Mike Shawaryn in the second, doubling the Ducks lead to two. Kolby Johnson's RBI single through the right side in the bottom of the second off Ducks starter Daniel Corcino got the FerryHawks on the scoreboard.

Staten Island then scored three runs in the fifth to take a 4-2 lead. Nate Scantlin's RBI double, Luis Castro's RBI single and Pablo Sandoval's sac fly to center did the damage. It stayed that way until the eighth when the Ducks tied the game at four on an error that plated Ryan McBroom and an RBI single by Kole Kaler.

Long Island took a 5-4 lead in the 10th on a pinch-hit RBI double to right by Aaron Antonini. However, a sac fly to left by Will Butcher in the bottom of the inning tied the game back up at five. The Ducks took the lead for good in the 11th on RBI singles by McBroom and Yonny Hernandez.

Neither starter factored into the decision. Corcino pitched five innings, allowing four runs on six hits and two walks with one strikeout. Shawaryn fired six innings of two-run ball, giving up seven hits and a walk while striking out four. David Griffin (1-0) picked up the win with one and two-thirds innings pitched in relief, yielding an unearned run on a hit and a walk with two strikeouts. J.P. Woodward (0-4) took the loss, yielding two runs (one earned) on three hits in one inning with one strikeout.

Kohlwey and Kaler each had three hits and an RBI to lead the Ducks offense, with Kohlwey scoring a run as well. McBroom added two hits, an RBI and two runs, while Hernandez chipped in with two hits and an RBI.

The Ducks and FerryHawks wrap up their three-game series on Thursday night. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at Staten Island University Hospital Community Park. Fans can follow all the action live on FloBaseball. Left-hander Jimmy Robbins (6-4, 4.96) toes the rubber for the Ducks against a FerryHawks starter to be determined.

The Ducks return home on Friday, August 16, to begin a three-game set against the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs. Game time is slated for 6:35 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders). The first 1,000 fans in attendance will receive Dental Health Bags, courtesy of the Stony Brook School of Dental Medicine. It's also a Tap Room Friday, and Ducks staff members will be handing out coupons for 20% off your entire check and 50% off your first online or mobile app order as fans exit the ballpark. Tickets for the game, and all Ducks games, are available by visiting the Fairfield Properties Ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX.

The Ducks are in their 24th season of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip, N.Y. They are the all-time leader in wins and attendance in Atlantic League history, led all MLB Partner Leagues in attendance in 2023, and have sold out a record 710 games all-time. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).

