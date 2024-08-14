Capital Blue Cross Joins the Revolution Family with Major Sponsorship

(York, Pa.) - Capital Blue Cross, the only health insurer headquartered in Central Pennsylvania, is the new presenting sponsor of the 1741 Club at WellSpan Park. Capital vaults into the York Revolution's top tier of corporate backers with its sponsorship, which creates the 1741 Club Presented by Capital Blue Cross through at least 2027.

"This sponsorship continues Capital Blue Cross' longstanding commitment to the York region, and is in keeping with our mission to go the extra mile to improve the well-being of our communities," said Capital Blue Cross President and CEO Todd Shamash. "So many positive things happen at WellSpan Park that are critical to community health - families have fun at a ballgame, companies and municipalities hold casual events so people can connect, and nonprofits rally people around important causes. Capital is proud to help make those things happen in partnership with the York Revolution and WellSpan."

"Corporate partners are a critical part of our community enterprise," said Revolution President Eric Menzer. "This new commitment from Capital Blue Cross is very significant in helping us make sure that we can bring fun and affordable family entertainment to the York community. We are thrilled with this new commitment to name this major ballpark event venue."

The 1741 Club is a premier venue in York for both baseball games and over 100 other community and personal events. The club features a membership structure for local businesses, a group event option, and individual tickets for a premium experience at an accessible price. The 1741 Club is named for the year the City of York was founded and was launched in 2019 with a ballpark renovation that gave the venue on the skybox level of WellSpan Park a fresh and contemporary hospitality environment. The club has hosted everything from rehearsal dinners to corporate retreats, awards ceremonies, non-profit fundraiser and currently the weekly meeting of a York chapter of BNI, the global business networking organization.

Capital's sponsorship is just the latest example of its intensifying support of a healthier York. The insurer in recent years has opened its Capital Blue Cross Connect health and wellness center at WellSpan's Apple Hill Medical Center; partnered with WellSpan on an affordable, quality Medicare plan; and supported a variety of area health initiatives, including those that help provide mobile mammograms, fight cancer, and educate children and adults about healthier lifestyles.

