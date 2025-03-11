Revs Add Triple-A Veteran to Lineup, Big League Arm to Bullpen

(York, Pa.): The York Revolution unveiled two more player signings with the additions of Triple-A veteran outfielder Marty Costes and former Major League right-hander Mauricio Llovera. The signings were announced by Revs manager Rick Forney on Monday's episode of Revs Hot Stove Weekly presented by Shipley Energy on SportsRadio 98.9 FM & 1350 WOYK.

Costes will enjoy a short commute to York as the Baltimore native enters his seventh pro season. The 29-year-old enjoyed a standout career at University of Maryland before being selected in the 22nd round of the 2018 draft by the Houston Astros. Costes climbed through the Astros minor league system where he was an organization All-Star in 2021 after tearing up the Double-A level with a .332 average for Corpus Christi. That earned him a bump to Triple-A Sugar Land for the latter half of that season and the following two years in 2022 and 2023. The right-handed hitting outfielder spent a fourth consecutive season at the Triple-A level with Jacksonville in 2024 after landing with the Miami Marlins in the Rule 5 draft. Costes is a career .264 hitter with a .368 on-base percentage, 64 doubles, 14 triples, 26 homers, 168 RBI and 45 stolen bases in 404 games played.

"We're glad to have Marty," Forney detailed. "He's a good offensive player that can play all three outfield positions. He fits what we like, and he's got some speed and can give us good professional at-bats. His career on-base percentage is good. We're expecting big things from him."

Llovera has spent parts of four seasons in the Major Leagues, pitching for the Philadelphia Phillies (2020-21), San Francisco Giants (2022-23), and Boston Red Sox (2023). In the Majors, Llovera has appeared in 54 games with one start, totaling a 3-3 record with a 5.80 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 59.0 big league innings. That included solid performances in 2022 as he worked a 4.41 ERA in 17 appearances and in 2023 when he posted a 4.89 ERA across a career-high 30 outings. The 28-year-old also has excellent numbers in the minors, going 29-22 with a 3.38 ERA in 172 appearances over nine seasons with 521 strikeouts to just 166 walks in 487.0 innings pitched. A native of El Tigre, Venezuela, he spent the 2024 season at Triple-A Tacoma in the Seattle Mariners organization before competing in the Venezuelan Winter League this off-season. Llovera originally signed with the Phillies in 2015.

"He's a good bullpen arm with a lot of experience in the big leagues," stated Forney. "He had multiple offers to go to Mexico but wanted to stay in the United States and pursue his opportunity to get back to a Major League organization. We're excited to have him."

The Revs have announced 10 player signings for the upcoming season and are set to unveil additional signings on the next episode of Revs Hot Stove Weekly presented by Shipley Energy, airing Monday, March 17 at 6 p.m. on SportsRadio 98.9 FM & 1350 WOYK, 989woyk.com, and The New WOYK app.

