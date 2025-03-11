Legends Announce 25th Anniversary Season Promotional Schedule

LEXINGTON, KY - The Lexington Legends are excited to unveil their 2025 promotional schedule. The team will celebrate 25 years of professional baseball in Lexington, presented by Lexington Clinic, with a summer full of exhilarating theme nights, giveaways, fireworks, and special events at Legends Field. This milestone season will feature fan favorite promotions, Legendary experiences, and thrilling entertainment for all ages.

The Legends are bringing even more fun to home games this year, and fans aren't going to want to miss a single moment. Legends Field will host an array of theme nights and events, including the annual Battle of the Badges, Opening Day, Independence Day Bash, and much more! Fans can expect amazing giveaways from bobbleheads to lightsabers to exclusive 25th Anniversary celebration gear. Additionally, fans can look forward to the best fireworks show in town EVERY Friday and Saturday night this season! View the complete promotional schedule at LexingtonLegends.com.

Below is a select list of 2025 promotions and giveaways. Stay tuned to the Legends' website and social media channels for more exciting announcements and special surprises throughout the season.

Opening Weekend - 25th Anniversary Kickoff presented by Lexington Clinic

Friday, April 25th - Opening Day: Start the season with a bang with Birdzerk, a magnet schedule giveaway, and post-game fireworks, presented by Lexington Clinic.Ã¢ÂÂ

Saturday, April 26th - Maker's Mark Night: The first 1,000 fans through the gate will receive a 25th Anniversary Season Dipped Baseball (age 21+ only) giveaway brought you by Maker's Mark, a pre-game concert presented by -196 Vodka Seltzer, and post-game fireworks presented by Maker's Mark.Ã¢ÂÂ

Sunday, April 27th - Battle of the Badges: The second annual Battle of the Badges, presented by Hicks and Funfsinn, is on at Legends Field, when the Lexington Fire Department and the Lexington Police Department take each other on in the ultimate bragging rights softball game, immediately following the Legends game. Season Highlights and Giveaways

Friday, May 9th : First Responders Night, presented by Hicks & Funfsinn, postgame fireworks

Saturday, May 24th : Military Appreciation Night, presented by Hicks & Funfsinn, postgame fireworks

Friday, June 6th : Come Home Weekend presented by Lexington Clinic, Zooperstars!, postgame fireworks

Saturday, June 7th : Come Home Weekend presented by Lexington Clinic, visits from former Legends and a 25th Anniversary Commemorative Coin giveaway, postgame fireworks

Friday, August 1st : Grace Good Cirque, presented by Lexington Clinic

Friday, August 15th : Faith & Family Night, presented by Asbury University, postgame fireworks

Thursday, September 18th : Fan Appreciation Day, giveaways all game long! Theme Nights and Special Events

June 21st : Star Wars Night, postgame fireworks presented by Kentucky Office of Highway Safety

Friday, July 4th : Independence Day Bash, postgame fireworks

Saturday, July 5th : Postgame fireworks presented by Kinetic

July 19th: Superhero Night, Hunter Pence bobblehead giveaway, presented by Lexington Clinic

July 31st : Wizards Night

Friday, September 5th : Alan Stein bobblehead giveaway, presented by Lexington Clinic

Saturday, September 6th : Princess Night About the Lexington Legends

The 2025 Lexington Legends are celebrating the 25th Anniversary of professional baseball in Lexington, presented by Lexington Clinic. Home games are played at Legends Field, located at 207 Legends Lane in Lexington, Kentucky. Please call 859-252-HITS (4487) or visit www.LexingtonLegends.com for more information.

