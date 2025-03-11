Former Pirates Farmhand Brad Case Joins Ducks

March 11, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Long Island Ducks News Release







(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks today announced the signing of right-handed pitcher Brad Case. He begins his first season with the Ducks and seventh in professional baseball.

"Brad has experience as both a relief pitcher and a starter in his career," said Ducks Manager Lew Ford. "We look forward to adding his versatility to our pitching staff."

Case joins the Ducks after spending six seasons (2018-19, 2021-24) in the Pittsburgh Pirates organization, peaking at the Triple-A level. In 152 career games (45 starts), he compiled a 29-20 record with a 4.35 ERA, one save and 341 strikeouts to 131 walks over 424.0 innings pitched. The 28-year-old pitched at four different levels during the 2024 season, combining to post a 5-3 record with a 3.74 ERA in 22 appearances (two starts).

The Pelham, N.Y., native was named a South Atlantic League All-Star in 2019 with the Single-A Greensboro Grasshoppers. In 11 starts that season, he went 7-1 with a 2.45 ERA and 50 strikeouts to just three walks over 66.0 innings, earning a promotion to High-A Bradenton. Prior to his professional career, the righty pitched three seasons at Rollins College in Winter Park, Fla., going 13-15 with a 4.19 ERA and 222 strikeouts in 47 games (38 starts). Case was originally selected by the Pirates in the 17th round of the 2018 amateur draft.

The Ducks open the 2025 regular season, presented by Catholic Health, on Friday, April 25, against the Lancaster Stormers. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders). Tickets for all Ducks games are now available and can be purchased by visiting the ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX or going online to LIDucks.com.

The Long Island Ducks are entering their 25th Anniversary season of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip, N.Y. They are the all-time leader in wins and attendance in Atlantic League history, have led all MLB Partner Leagues in total attendance for four consecutive seasons, and have sold out a record 713 games all-time. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from March 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.