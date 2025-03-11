2025 Promo Schedule Part IV
March 11, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)
Hagerstown Flying Boxcars News Release
The Hagerstown Flying Boxcars have released the final part of their 2025 Promo Schedule, listed below.
A full promo schedule can be found here.
AUGUST
August 8th - Upside Down Night; Fireworks presented by Potomac Dental Centre
August 9th - Wrestling Night; Pre and postgame wrestling matches
August 10th - Video Game Night; Stryker water bottle giveaway presented by Xfinity (first 1000 kids, 14 and under)
August 14th - Phillie Phanatic appearance; Central City Liquors Thirsty Thursday
August 22nd - Friends of the Boxcars Night; Fireworks presented by the Hagerstown Washington County Visitors Bureau; Arthur Rhodes Bobblehead giveaway (first 1500 adults, 15+), presented by the Hagerstown Washington County Visitors Bureau
August 23rd - Margaritaville Night; Hawaiian shirt giveaway presented by Real Estate Innovations (first 1500 adults, 15+); Mutts Gone Nuts appearance
August 24th - Rescue Night; Character appearances; Kids run the bases
August 29th - Salute to Springfield Night; Fireworks presented by the Arc of Washington County
August 30th - Maryland Night; Crab bucket and mallet giveaway
August 31st - Stryker's Birthday Party; Stryker toothbrush holder giveaway, presented by Hagerstown Smiles Dental Care (first 1000 kids, 14 and under); Kids run the bases
SEPTEMBER
September 12 - Fan appreciation weekend; fireworks
September 13 - Fan appreciation weekend; Pom pom winter hat giveaway (first 1500 adults, 15+)
September 14 - Fan appreciation weekend; Kids beanie giveaway (first 1000 kids, 14 and under); Kids run the bases
*All promos are subject to change. More details will be made available closer to the date of promotion.
