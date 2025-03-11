2025 Promo Schedule Part IV

March 11, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Hagerstown Flying Boxcars News Release







The Hagerstown Flying Boxcars have released the final part of their 2025 Promo Schedule, listed below.

A full promo schedule can be found here.

AUGUST

August 8th - Upside Down Night; Fireworks presented by Potomac Dental Centre

August 9th - Wrestling Night; Pre and postgame wrestling matches

August 10th - Video Game Night; Stryker water bottle giveaway presented by Xfinity (first 1000 kids, 14 and under)

August 14th - Phillie Phanatic appearance; Central City Liquors Thirsty Thursday

August 22nd - Friends of the Boxcars Night; Fireworks presented by the Hagerstown Washington County Visitors Bureau; Arthur Rhodes Bobblehead giveaway (first 1500 adults, 15+), presented by the Hagerstown Washington County Visitors Bureau

August 23rd - Margaritaville Night; Hawaiian shirt giveaway presented by Real Estate Innovations (first 1500 adults, 15+); Mutts Gone Nuts appearance

August 24th - Rescue Night; Character appearances; Kids run the bases

August 29th - Salute to Springfield Night; Fireworks presented by the Arc of Washington County

August 30th - Maryland Night; Crab bucket and mallet giveaway

August 31st - Stryker's Birthday Party; Stryker toothbrush holder giveaway, presented by Hagerstown Smiles Dental Care (first 1000 kids, 14 and under); Kids run the bases

SEPTEMBER

September 12 - Fan appreciation weekend; fireworks

September 13 - Fan appreciation weekend; Pom pom winter hat giveaway (first 1500 adults, 15+)

September 14 - Fan appreciation weekend; Kids beanie giveaway (first 1000 kids, 14 and under); Kids run the bases

*All promos are subject to change. More details will be made available closer to the date of promotion.

