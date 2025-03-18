Who Says You Can't Go Home

Pitcher Lukas Galdoni with the Butler Bulldogs

Pitcher Lukas Galdoni with the Butler Bulldogs

(York, Pa.): Jalen Miller is coming back home. Two years removed from a month-long stint with the York Revolution, the talented second baseman is returning for a second go-around in York and will be joined by right-hander Lukas Galdoni who is coming off an eye-opening rookie campaign. The two signings were announced by Revs manager Rick Forney on Monday's episode of Revs Hot Stove Weekly presented by Shipley Energy on SportsRadio 98.9 FM & 1350 WOYK.

A third-round pick of the San Francisco Giants out of high school in 2015, Miller made a name for himself in the minors, reaching Double-A with both the Giants and his hometown Atlanta Braves. The 28-year-old was a California League Mid-Season and Post-Season All-Star with the San Jose Giants in 2018 and was an Eastern League Mid-Season All-Star with the Richmond Flying Squirrels in 2019. Miller spent his first five seasons in the Giants organization before playing two years at Double-A Mississippi with the Braves, having been selected in the Rule 5 draft by Atlanta.

Miller first came to York in 2023, but after a slow start, was released to make room for incoming big league veteran Richard Urena when the Revs were needing another left-handed bat and subsequently signed with Charleston. Afforded the opportunity to play every day, the right-hand hitting Miller batted .279 with 12 homers in 90 games for the Dirty Birds and finished fourth in the Atlantic League with 32 doubles and 10th in the league with 32 steals. Last season, Miller returned in July from a hand injury and batted .271 with five homers, eight doubles, 17 RBI, and 13 steals in 38 games for Washington in the Frontier League.

"We're excited to welcome him back," said Forney. "He's a good player and a good person. He was fantastic with Charleston and gave us fits. He needed to play every day that year and I'm glad he wanted to come back to us. He liked it here and has a good rapport with (hitting coach) Derek Wolfe."

Miller made minor league history on April 11, 2018 in a road game against the Lancaster Jethawks when he homered in the eighth inning and tripled in the ninth, joining teammate Gio Brusa as the duo both hit for the cycle in the same game, the official scorecard of which is now in Cooperstown. Miller is a career .238 hitter with 70 homers, 178 doubles, 19 triples, and 131 stolen bases in 846 games across nine pro seasons.

Galdoni heads to York for his second pro season, coming off a fantastic rookie campaign with Chicago of the American Association. Signed following completion of his grad year at Miami (OH) University, the 6'4, 245-pound right hander went 4-3 with a 3.06 ERA and three saves across 25 outings last summer. He allowed only 47 hits in 61.2 innings and struck out 47 batters compared to 21 walks. The 23-year-old had 10 scoreless outings of at least 3.0 innings in length and added five scoreless outings in the postseason.

Among Galdoni's highlights from his rookie season included a trio of 3.0-inning no-hit performances in a span of four outings beginning with his first pro victory, June 27, 2024 vs Winnipeg. It came in the middle of a longer 10-appearance stretch on which he allowed just one earned run in 23.0 innings between June 19 and July 15.

"He's a good young power arm," explained Forney. "He pitched some leverage innings for Chicago. He can go multiple innings. All the reports that I got from managers who are friends of mine in that league were all really good. His fastball was in the mid-90s with good sinking action, he had a really good slider, and he competes really well. He did it in a very offensive park. He was looking for an opportunity in a different league to hopefully get himself signed by a Major League organization."

Prior to his grad season at Miami, the Hawthorn Woods, IL native played four years at Butler University in the Big East and totaled five homers at the plate, also seeing time as a first baseman.

The Revs have announced 12 player signings for the upcoming season and are due to unveil additional player signings on the next episode of Revs Hot Stove Weekly presented by Shipley Energy, set to air Monday, March 24 at 6 p.m. on SportsRadio 98.9 FM & 1350 WOYK, 989woyk.com, and The New WOYK app.

