Former Mets Prospect David Griffin Back with Flock

March 18, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Long Island Ducks News Release







(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks today announced the signing of right-handed pitcher David Griffin. He begins his second season with the Ducks and sixth in professional baseball.

"We were impressed with a lot of David's work on the mound last season," said Ducks Manager Lew Ford. "He can pitch both as a starter and out of the bullpen, and we look forward to welcoming him back."

Griffin joined the Ducks in August of 2024 and made 12 appearances (four starts) for the team. He posted a 2-1 record with a 4.45 ERA and 26 strikeouts to eight walks over 30.1 innings pitched. He conceded three earned runs in seven and two-thirds innings out of the bullpen (3.52 ERA) before posting a 4.50 ERA in his four starts. The 28-year-old began the season in the New York Mets organization, making five appearances (one start) combined between Double-A Binghamton and Triple-A Syracuse.

The Massachusetts native spent four seasons in the Mets organization from 2021-24, peaking at the Triple-A level. He made 69 appearances (48 starts) during that span, striking out 234 batters while walking 107 over 255.2 innings of work. The Curry College (Milton, Mass.) alum began his professional career in 2019 with the Gary SouthShore RailCats of the American Association. In 12 games (two starts), he went 2-1 with a 3.58 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 27.2 innings. He then went 1-1 with a 4.31 ERA in six starts with Gary during the 2021 season before the Mets purchased his contract.

The Ducks open the 2025 regular season, presented by Catholic Health, on Friday, April 25, against the Lancaster Stormers.

The Long Island Ducks are entering their 25th Anniversary season of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip, N.Y.

Atlantic League Stories from March 18, 2025

