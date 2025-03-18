Pfaff Named LIBN Executive Circle Honoree

March 18, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Long Island Ducks News Release







(Central Islip, N.Y.) - Long Island Business News (LIBN) has selected Long Island Ducks President/Chief Business Officer Michael Pfaff as a recipient of a 2025 Executive Circle Award.

"I am honored and humbled to receive this award from the Long Island Business News," said Pfaff. "Thank you to the editorial staff for their consideration. I, along with the rest of the Ducks front office staff, look forward to an exciting and memorable 25th Anniversary Season."

The Executive Circle Awards celebrate C-suites, directors and other senior-level executives who consistently demonstrate leadership skills, integrity, values, vision, commitment to excellence, company performance, community service and inclusion. The honorees were selected by the editorial staff of Long Island Business News. The full list of winners can be found at LIBN.com.

"The 2025 Executive Circle honorees are trendsetters, good listeners and agents of change who empower those who work for them and those they work with on community boards and through mentoring. These leaders have impressive resumes and lead their companies and organizations to success, gaining the respect and praise of those around them," said Suzanne Fischer-Huettner, managing director of BridgeTower Media/Long Island Business News. "They are making a positive impact on the lives of others, and we at Long Island Business News are pleased to recognize these outstanding leaders."

Pfaff has been with the Ducks since 2002, taking over the position of General Manager in 2006 before being named Club President in 2011 and Chief Business Officer in 2024. Under his leadership, the Ducks became the first team in Atlantic League history to eclipse the 9 million fan mark and have welcomed more sellout crowds than any team in the circuit (713). He is also the first-ever three-time winner of the Atlantic League Executive of the Year Award (2008, 2010, 2016). On the field, Pfaff's role in player procurement has helped the club achieve new heights, earning eight Championship Series appearances in a 10-season span (2011-2013, 2016-2021), while bringing three Atlantic League Championship trophies to Long Island (2012, 2013, 2019).

The winners will be honored at a celebration on Thursday, May 22, at Crest Hollow Country Club in Woodbury.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from March 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.