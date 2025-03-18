Meet the Newest Stormers for 2025

March 18, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

The 2025 season is just around the corner, and we're thrilled to announce some of our newest player signings!

Alex Garbrick

Garbrick, 26, has spent the last four seasons in the Philadelphia Phillies organization after being selected in the 17th round of the 2021 draft.

He appeared in 32 games with Class A Clearwater in 2022, going 3-3 with three saves and a 5.36 ERA. Garbrick has been with Class A+ Jersey Shore for parts of the last two seasons, during which he has entered only 29 games total.

His overall mark for his four seasons has been 6-4 with a 5.33 ERA. The right-hander has fanned 115 batters in his 98 innings of work.

AJ Alexy

Alexy 26, joined Lancaster in mid-August 2024. The Twin Valley (Elverson, PA) alum went 2-1 with a 2.57 ERA in 14 regular-season games, striking out 21 in 14 innings while allowing just eight hits. He also pitched in two of the Stormers' four postseason games.

Originally signed by the Dodgers in 2016, Alexy joined the Rangers in 2017 and made a rapid rise to the Majors in 2021, debuting with five shutout innings against Colorado. He earned two more wins that season before appearing in relief for Texas in 2022. Before Lancaster, he pitched for Class AA Wichita and the Kansas City Monarchs.

Kelly Dugan

Dugan 34, played for the Stormers from 2021-23, batting .326 in his first two seasons. He was on pace for franchise records in home runs (23) and RBI (69) in 2022 before a season-ending foot injury. Returning in 2023, he hit .191 with eight homers before another foot injury sidelined him.

Fully healthy in 2024, Dugan shined with Grand Junction (Pioneer League), hitting .369 with 22 homers and a 1.180 OPS over 63 games, earning a spring training invite with the Phillies and appearing in one Major League game, going 0-for-2 against the Yankees.

Jackson Rees

Rees 30, returns for his second season with the Stormers after going 7-1 with a 4.25 ERA in 42 appearances in 2024. After an early injury setback, he dominated his final 30 outings with a 2.27 ERA and 13.5 K/9.

A former Toronto Blue Jays prospect, Rees shined in Class A (2019) with 88 strikeouts, 15 walks, and a 0.73 ERA over 61.2 innings. He also spent parts of three seasons (2021-23) with AAA Buffalo before joining Lancaster.

Stay tuned for more player announcements and updates as Opening Day approaches!

