Revs Add to the Infield and the Bullpen with Trio of Signings

(York, Pa.): The defending and four-time Atlantic League champion York Revolution have added three more to its 2025 preseason roster. Infielder Jeffrey Wehler, lefty reliever Danny Denz, and right-hander Miguel Peña have all inked contracts for the upcoming season. The additions were announced by Revs manager Rick Forney during Monday's episode of Revs Hot Stove Weekly presented by Shipley Energy on SportsRadio 98.9 FM & 1350 WOYK.

Wehler returns to the Atlantic League following a highly successful first stint for the St. Mary's, PA native. The versatile infielder opened the 2023 campaign with Staten Island, and after batting .282 with three long balls and 12 steals through 32 games, had his contract purchased by the Toronto Blue Jays. Wehler played at three stops in the Blue Jays system the rest of that year including his first Double-A stint with New Hampshire and a torrid time with Dunedin where he hit .348. The 26-year-old spent last season with High-A Vancouver and batted .259 with six homers in 66 games. A skilled defensive player, Wehler committed just one error in 349.0 innings at second base in the Blue Jays system and has seen time at all four infield spots and left field.

"We saw him a couple of years ago and we're excited to have him on our club," said Forney. "We're expecting big things. He can play multiple positions, he has some pop in that bat. He could be really good fit in our ballpark."

A right-handed hitter, Wehler was a college teammate of fellow Revs signee Chad Coles at Youngstown State University where he played for four years before a grad transfer season at University of Pittsburgh in 2022. From there, Wehler landed in the MLB Draft League with Mahoning Valley where his strong showing launched his pro career which began in the Atlantic League the following year.

Denz heads to York for his first Atlantic League season. A native of Elk Grove Village, IL, the 5'9 lefty originally signed with the San Diego Padres in 2020 following a terrific four-year career at University of Memphis. Denz impressed during his first season in 2021, posting a 3.26 ERA in 13 appearances (12 starts) for the High-A Fort Wayne TinCaps. That included four consecutive scoreless starts at one point as he was named Midwest League Pitcher of the Week following 4.2 no-hit innings in a start at Lansing. After splitting the 2022 season between Fort Wayne and Lake Elsinore of the California League, Denz underwent surgery and missed the entire 2023 season. He returned to the mound as an All-Star reliever in the United Shore League last season and is poised to make the jump to the Atlantic League with York this summer.

"Danny's bounced around a little bit, and I got a call from a good friend of mine who I trust, a Major League scout," detailed Forney. "He saw Danny at a workout and his fastball was 92-94 (mph) with a real hard breaking ball and elite spin numbers. He said if you want to take a chance on a guy with quality that can pitch in our league, you may want to jump on him now. So I had some conversations with Danny, he's really hungry, he's healthy and throwing the ball great. We're anxious to bring him to town and get a good look at him."

Peña comes to York having spent six seasons in the Atlanta Braves organization. The 26-year-old originally signed as a teenager out of his native Dominican Republic and is 15-8 with nine saves and a 4.03 ERA in 128 career outings with 200 strikeouts in 201.0 innings. Peña was terrific in 2022, posting a 3.02 ERA between Augusta and Rome while striking out 52 and walking just 16 in 41.2 innings. He was fantastic again in 2023, combining to go 6-1 with a 3.35 ERA between Rome and Double-A Mississippi while striking out at least 11.0 per nine innings for the second consecutive year.

"We're really excited to add him," Forney remarked. "He has a good arm, good Double-A experience, good velocity, really good slider... He could be a weapon in our bullpen and could eventually be pitching in the late innings for us."

The Revs have announced 15 player signings for the 2025 season and are set to unveil additional player signings on Tuesday, April 1 at 6 p.m. during the next episode of Revs Hot Stove Weekly presented by Shipley Energy airing on SportsRadio 98.9 FM & 1350 WOYK, 989woyk.com, and The New WOYK app.

