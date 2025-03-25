Southpaw Starter Juan Hillman Acquired and Signed

March 25, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Long Island Ducks News Release







(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks today announced the signing of left-handed pitcher Juan Hillman. He begins his first season with the Ducks and ninth in professional baseball.

"We are happy to have Juan join our roster," said Ducks Manager Lew Ford. "He has reached Triple-A with two different Major League organizations and is eager to help our ballclub."

Hillman was acquired by the Ducks from the Cleburne Railroaders of the American Association in exchange for a player to be named later. The southpaw made two starts with Cleburne in 2024, allowing just three runs (one earned) in 10.2 innings of work while striking out five batters. His contract was then purchased by the Colorado Rockies organization on May 20, and he went on to make 19 appearances (nine starts) with Triple-A Albuquerque.

The 27-year-old began his career by pitching for six seasons in the Cleveland Indians organization (2015-19, 2021), peaking at Triple-A. He was named an Eastern League Mid-Season All-Star in 2021 with Double-A Akron, a Carolina League Mid-Season All-Star in 2019 with High-A Lynchburg, and a New York-Penn League All-Star in 2016 with Low-A Mahoning Valley. The Florida native also pitched with the Lake Country DockHounds of the American Association in 2023, making nine appearances (eight starts). Hillman was originally selected by the Indians in the second round of the 2015 amateur draft from Olympia High School (Orlando, Fla.).

The Ducks open the 2025 regular season, presented by Catholic Health, on Friday, April 25, against the Lancaster Stormers. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders). Tickets for all Ducks games are now available and can be purchased by visiting the ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX or going online to LIDucks.com.

The Long Island Ducks are entering their 25th Anniversary season of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip, N.Y. They are the all-time leader in wins and attendance in Atlantic League history, have led all MLB Partner Leagues in total attendance for four consecutive seasons, and have sold out a record 713 games all-time. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from March 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.