Gastonia Wins Over High Point, 4-1

August 14, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

HIGH POINT, N.C. - The Gastonia Baseball Club broke a 1-1 tie with three runs over the final three innings to take a 4-1 decision from the High Point Rockers on Wednesday night at Truist Point.

High Point starter Cam Bedrosian was marvelous in his six innings of work, retiring the first 12 men he faced and allowing just one hit. He walked one and struck out eight in getting a no-decision.

The Rockers went up 1-0 in the fourth when Michael Martinez doubled, moved to third on Brian Parreira's bounce out to first, and scored on a sac fly to center by Trey Martin.

Gastonia's lone run off Bedrosian came in the fifth when he walked Jake Gatewood to start the inning. Jacob Robson tripled to center to tie the game 1-1.

High Point reliever Jacob Edwards (L, 6-3) pitched the seventh and allowed two singles and a walk to load the bases. Robson then singled to right to score one run before the Rockers were able to escape on a 4-6-3 double play.

In the eighth, Zach Vennaro hit Gastonia's Hidekel Gonzalez and that was followed by a Richie Martin triple to lift Gastonia to a 3-1 lead. Martin then scored on a passed ball for a 4-1 Gastonia advantage.

The Baseball Club's Tyler Palm (W, 1-0), Nick Horvath and Trevor Clifton (S, 3) combined to allow the Rockers just a single baserunner over the final four innings, retiring the final 11 batters in a row.

The loss drops the Rockers to 19-13 in the second half, a half-game in front of Gastonia (19-14) and two games behind Charleston (21-12) after the Dirty Birds were shutout by Lexington 7-0 on Wednesday night.

Martinez was the lone Rocker with multiple hits as High Point had just four hits in the game while holding Gastonia to five. Robson had two hits for the GBC.

Game Three of the series will take place on Thursday at 6:35 p.m. at Truist Point.

