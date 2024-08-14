Revs Pull Out Emotional Victory on Draining Day in Maryland

August 14, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

York Revolution News Release







(Waldorf, Md.): Just 11 days after a tragedy involving a young fan at Regency Furniture Stadium, the York Revolution returned to Southern Maryland and pulled out a 6-4 victory over the Blue Crabs on an emotionally draining day in their series opener on Tuesday.

York fell behind in the first as Jomar Reyes battled his way on with a two-out walk after despite having beenh further behind in the count. Anthony Brocato cashed in with an RBI double to right center for the game's first run.

The Revs answered in the third. Alfredo Reyes reached on an infield single to lead off, and Alerick Soularie clubbed an RBI triple off the base of the fence in left center to tie it up. Matt McDermott followed with an RBI single to center for his league-leading 120th hit of the year and a 2-1 lead.

Southern Maryland muscled its way in front on back-to-back homers in the bottom of the fourth. Reyes again set the table, battling his way on with a single to left after again falling behind in the count. Brocato put the Crabs ahead with a long two-run homer to left center, and Reyes went back-to-back, slugging a homer to left to make it 4-2.

York inched closer in the sixth as Joe Perez led off with a single to center and stole second before scoring when Jacob Rhinesmith's deep drive to right center tied the score at 4-4.

The Revs rallied with two outs in the eighth as Alfredo Reyes reached on a single and stole second. That set up Soularie's game-winning RBI single up the middle for a 5-4 lead.

York added a run in the ninth when David Washington motored home on a wild pitch to make it 6-4.

The Revs bullpen was outstanding in relief of Aaron Fletcher who battled through five. Valverde retired all six in relief while Holiday (2-0) picked up the win. Schulze is credited with a hold while Turner notches his 11th save, striking out the side to leave the bases loaded in the ninth.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from August 14, 2024

Revs Pull Out Emotional Victory on Draining Day in Maryland - York Revolution

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.