Te-Hina Paopao Records Career-High in the Dream's Win over the Mystics (June 15, 2025)

June 15, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Te-Hina Paopao went off for a career-high 16 PTS in the Dream's win over the Mystics

16 PTS 5 AST 6-8 FG 4-6 3PT

