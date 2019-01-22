Taulien Named Warrior Player of the Week

January 22, 2019 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Macon Mayhem News Release





Mayhem forward Alexander Taulien has been named the Warrior Hockey Player of the Week, the SPHL announced today.

"He had a great weekend, scoring five goals in two games. He picked up some of the slack left behind from losing Soumelidis," Mayhem Head Coach Leo Thomas said. "He stepped up, played hard, and used his body to drive to the net and go to the dirty areas. As a result, he was rewarded on the score sheet. He really lifted our offense up in a time when we needed it."

Taulien took control of the game in the third period on Friday night. He scored back-to-back goals to jolt the Mayhem into a 5-1 lead, which proved to be pivotal in the game as Evansville had eventually scored twice to make the decision close.

On Saturday, Taulien (6'3, 218) became the first Mayhem player all season to score a hat trick, as he generated three goals on seven shots, including a second consecutive game winner. He also broke the ice, drawing first blood 9:14 into the contest and finished off a brilliant passing play by Justin Levac and Derek Sutliffe late in the second period.

The Crystal Lake, IL native has been a hard-hitting power forward for the Mayhem all season, boasting a unique combination of goal-scoring abilities combined with toughness and fighting upside. On the weekend, Taulien tallied a total of 5 goals including 2 game-winners and a hat trick, 14 shots, and was a +1 rating.

The Mayhem square off against the Huntsville Havoc this Friday and Saturday night in a home-and-home series. Friday is Stranger Things Night at the Macon Centreplex. There will be a Stranger Things photo booth set up with colored lights and an old school couch, an eggo waffle-eating contest, $3 hot dogs, and $5 beer.

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from January 22, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.