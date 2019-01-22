SPHL Names Andy McElman as Vice President of Hockey Operations

HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) today announced former NHL linesman Andy McElman has been named Vice President of Hockey Operations.

McElman has an extensive background in hockey. Before McElman was appointed to his new position, he was the SPHL's Director of Officiating where he helped officials pursue their goals of working at the highest professional level.

"I am both honored and proud to accept the expansion of my duties with the management team of the SPHL," said McEl- man. "Under the leadership of the Board of Governors and our newly-appointed Commissioner Doug Price, I feel the SPHL has a very bright future."

McElman worked in the National Hockey League (NHL) as an on-ice official for 23 years. Over the course of his NHL ca- reer, he worked 1,500 games. In addition, McElman was an on-ice official for the 2009 NHL Wrigley Field Winter Classic, 2014 Sochi Olympics and NHL European Premiere Games.

"With the changes that are being made in our front office, Andy's knowledge and background will be a great asset to the SPHL," said Bob Kerzner, Chairman of the Board of Governors. "We are positioning ourselves to move into the future in a very strong and powerful way with the addition of Andy. We as owners know that Andy will bring a high level of organi- zational skills to both the one-ice officiating, as well as the office officiating."

