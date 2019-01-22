SPHL Announces Suspension
January 22, 2019 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) News Release
HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) on Tues- day announced the following suspension:
Huntsville's Nolan Kaiser
Huntsville's Nolan Kaiser has been suspended one game as a result of his actions in SPHL Game 150, Huntsville at Birmingham, played on Monday, January 21.
Kaiser was assessed a game misconduct under Rule 40.4, Physical Abuse of Officials, Category III, at 19:33 of the third period.
Kaiser will miss Huntsville's game against Macon on Friday, January 25.
