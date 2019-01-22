SPHL Announces Suspension

January 22, 2019 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) News Release





HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) on Tues- day announced the following suspension:

Huntsville's Nolan Kaiser

Huntsville's Nolan Kaiser has been suspended one game as a result of his actions in SPHL Game 150, Huntsville at Birmingham, played on Monday, January 21.

Kaiser was assessed a game misconduct under Rule 40.4, Physical Abuse of Officials, Category III, at 19:33 of the third period.

Kaiser will miss Huntsville's game against Macon on Friday, January 25.

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from January 22, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.