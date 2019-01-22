Dawgs Add Miska, Trade Creel

January 22, 2019 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release





ROANOKE, Va. - The Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs announced on Tuesday that forward Cal Miska has been signed to a contract. Additionally, the Dawgs have traded goaltender Tanner Creel to the Macon Mayhem for future considerations.

Miska opened the season with the Rail Yard Dawgs and played in three games before being released on November 4. He then joined the FHL's Elmira Enforcers where he has six goals and 11 assists over 21 games. Prior to turning pro, the rookie from North Branch, Minnesota played three seasons of college hockey at the University of Wisconsin-Superior.

Creel has appeared in 16 games with the Rail Yard Dawgs and registered a record of 7-9-0 with a 3.06 goals against average and .903 save percentage. The 24-year-old is in his first professional season out of the University of Connecticut.

The Rail Yard Dawgs will return to action on the road on Friday against the Birmingham Bulls. Puck drop at the Pelham Civic Complex is scheduled for 7:30 PM CST and the pregame show on the Haley Toyota Rail Yard Dawgs Hockey Network begins at 7:15 PM CST.

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from January 22, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.