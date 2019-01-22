SPHL Hires New Director of Communications

January 22, 2019 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) News Release





HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) today announced Cara Godlesky has been named the league's Director of Communications.

Godlesky will be responsible for creating content for the SPHL social media accounts, writing press releases and helping to disseminate information internally and externally in regard to the league.

"Although I am fairly new to the sports industry, I've always had a love of sports. I believe my passion for sports com- bined with my experience in social media and public relations will allow me to nurture the league's social media and communications in a way that may have not been done before," said Godlesky. "As a young professional, I feel truly grateful for the opportunity to work with the SPHL, and all the league's great staff members and hockey organizations."

Before entering the sports industry, Godlesky worked with a digital marketing agency, where she wrote weekly blogs, re- searched social media practices and trends and created digital advertisement copy. In addition, Godlesky previously in- terned with the SPHL's Huntsville Havoc, where she created game programs, wrote articles, designed game day graphics and helped manage the team's social media accounts.

"I am excited to have Cara join our staff" said SPHL Commissioner Doug Price. "With her background, Cara is not only going to be a tremendous asset to our teams, but I'm confident she will take the league's online and social media pres- ence to a creative new level."

