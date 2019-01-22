Mayhem Acquire Tanner Creel from Roanoke

MACON, GA - The Mayhem have acquired goaltender Tanner Creel from the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs in exchange for future considerations, Head Coach & Director of Hockey Operations Leo Thomas announced today.

"Tanner was someone I talked to a lot this summer and tried to get him into Macon," Thomas said. "He's a great kid and a good pro who had a strong college career at UConn and Army. He's a young, hungry goalie who will make a real push with us. Some competition in net will be a healthy thing for our team."

Creel (5'10, 175) has played in 16 games this season for the Rail Yard Dawgs, notching a 7-9-0 record with a 3.06 goals against average and a .903 save percentage. He played against the Mayhem four times while with Roanoke, winning the last two decisions on January 4th and 5th.

Prior to starting his first professional stint this season, Creel (24) played a season at Army-West Point, followed by a year with the Odessa Jackalopes of the North American Hockey League. He then played three years for the University of Connecticut Huskies of the Hockey East Conference, where he wrapped up his collegiate career.

The Birmingham, Alabama native greatly challenged the Mayhem's attacking game in his last two games against them at the start of the New Year. He played that entire weekend series, winning both games and stopping 67 of Macon's 73 shots (.918 SV%). He is an athletic goaltender with excellent recovery speed and is also known for being very mentally strong in net.

