Macon's Alexander Taulien Named Warrior Player of the Week

January 22, 2019 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) News Release





HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) today announced Alexander Taulien of the Macon Mayhem is the Warrior Player of the Week for January 14-20.

Taulien scored five goals, including two game-winners, as the Mayhem swept a pair of games from Evansville.

On Friday, the Crystal Lake, IL native scored a pair of third period goals to break open a close game as the Mayhem defeated the Thunderbolts 5-3. Taulien did one better the following night as Macon doubled up Evansville 6-3. After kicking off the scoring in the first period, Taulien scored twice in a 98-second span in the second period to record his first professional hat trick.

Before turning pro, Taulien played three seasons at Elmira College where he was named to the 2013- 2014 ECAC West All-Rookie Team.

Also Nominated: Austin Daae, Birmingham (2 gp, 2g, 2a, +2), Shayne Morrissey, Evansville (2 gp, 1g, 2a, ppg), Jake Hauswirth, Fayetteville (2 gp, 3g, 1a), Christian Powers, Huntsville (2 gp, 2g, 2a, +5, gwg), Brandon Wahlin, Knoxville (2 gp, 1g, 1a), Daniel Perigo, Pensacola (2 gp, 1g, 2a, +3), Stephen Klein, Peoria (1-0-0, shutout, 27 saves), Michael Casale, Quad City (2 gp, 1g) and Jordan Carvalho, Roanoke (2 gp, 2g, 2a, +2)

Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from January 22, 2019

