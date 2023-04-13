Tatis, Chihuahuas Crush Isotopes 19-6

El Paso, TX - Fernando Tatis Jr. continued his rehab assignment with a performance for the ages on Thursday night, bashing three home runs while collecting eight total RBI on the night, as the Chihuahuas smoked the Albuquerque Isotopes 19-6 at Southwest University Park.

The loss marked the first time the Isotopes have ever dropped a game to El Paso in the month of April. Trevor Boone led the way offensively for Albuquerque, going 4-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in his Triple-A debut.

Topes Scope: - Albuquerque entered the game 6-0 against El Paso in April. They swept a four-game set from the Chihuahuas at Isotopes Park from April 15-18, 2014 before claiming the first two contests this week.

- The Isotopes allowed their second-most runs in a road game ever. The highest total came in a 22-8 defeat at Reno on Aug. 10, 2012.

- 19 runs allowed marked the second-most ever allowed by Albuquerque against El Paso; the Chihuahuas won 21-10 in the Duke City on May 20, 2019.

- The 13-run loss was the second-most lopsided margin of defeat to the Chihuahuas. The worst margin came on July 3, 2021, a 16-0 loss at Isotopes Park.

- Trevor Boone made his Triple-A debut one to remember. He was 4-for-4, the first four-hit contest of his professional career. Boone missed hitting for the cycle by a triple; the home run was his first since Aug. 21, 2022 with High-A Spokane vs. Tri-City.

- Daniel Cope delivered another multi-hit game by going 2-for-4. He has appeared in four contests since being activated from the Development List and is 8-for-15 with a double, homer and five RBI.

- Coco Montes saw his eight-game hitting streak come to an end. During the stretch, he slashed .441/.513/.824 with four doubles, three home runs and 10 RBI. Montes did extend his on-base streak to 10 in a row.

- Connor Kaiser delivered another multi-hit outing, his third of the season. Kaiser has five hits over the last two contests, the first time he has back-to-back multi-hit contests since Aug. 24-25, 2018 with Single-A West Virginia.

- Tatis' three-homer game was the first by an Isotope opponent since Kevin Padlo on May 1, 2022 for Sacramento. It has happened against Albuquerque 11 times in team history. Other notable names to do so include Adrian Gonzalez (April 24, 2005 vs. Oklahoma), Jared Walsh (July 23, 2019 at Salt Lake) and 2022 World Series MVP Jeremy Peña (Sept. 21, 2021 at Sugar Land).

- Tatis had eight RBI on the evening, tied for the second-most an opposing player has ever had against the Isotopes. Jon Singleton holds the record with 10 on May 13, 2015 for Fresno. Tatis' outburst tied with Victor Diaz (Sept. 1, 2007 vs. Oklahoma) for the second-most RBI.

- Tatis became the first player to record five hits in a contest in a game against Albuquerque since CJ Abrams on June 11, 2022 at El Paso.

- The Isotopes have tallied double-digit hits in five consecutive contests, their longest stretch since seven in a row from July 29-Aug. 5, 2022.

- Starting pitcher Jeff Criswell allowed 12 earned runs in 3.1 innings, tied for the second-most in a game by a starter in Isotopes history. Kenny Baugh also surrendered a dozen in three frames in his start at Round Rock on Aug. 30, 2007. Tim Sexton holds the worst starting pitching performance by an Albuquerque hurler, giving up 16 earned runs on July 24, 2011 vs. New Orleans.

- El Paso hit six home runs on the evening, the most surrendered by an Isotopes pitching staff since Sugar Land blasted seven on May 10, 2022.

- Albuquerque pitching set a season-low in strikeouts (three) while the offense just drew one walk, also a low for 2023.

- El Paso left-hander Jay Groome has made five starts against Albuquerque dating back to last season, and the Chihuahuas have outscored the Isotopes 58-20 in those contests.

On Deck: The Isotopes will look to get back on track and retain the series lead Friday night. Right-handers Peter Lambert and Anderson Espinoza are scheduled to be on the mound for their respective clubs. First pitch from Southwest University Park is slated for 6:35 PM MT.

