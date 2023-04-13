Easton McGee Cruises, Tacoma Toppled in Extras Consecutive Quality Starts for the Rainiers' Righty

April 13, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Tacoma Rainiers News Release









Tacoma Rainiers' Easton McGee

(Tacoma Rainiers, Credit: Tim Rogers) Tacoma Rainiers' Easton McGee(Tacoma Rainiers, Credit: Tim Rogers)

Round Rock, TX - The Tacoma Rainiers (6-5) rallied in the ninth inning to tie the Round Rock Express (7-4), but were ultimately outlasted by a 2-1 final in 10 on Thursday evening in Central Texas. In dropping to 0-3 in one-run games this season, the result spoiled another superb effort by Tacoma's starting pitcher.

Rainiers right-hander Easton McGee, coming off his first quality start of the season on April 7 vs. Reno (6.0 IP, 3 H, 1 ER), logged QS #2 and de-railed the Express most of night. Round Rock leadoff man J.P. Martinez singled to begin the bottom of the first inning, before McGee promptly set down the next 16 batters in order through one out in the sixth (throwing error broke the streak).

After retiring 20 of 21 into the seventh, the Rainiers' starter allowed a double to centerfield by Justin Foscue, Round Rock's second hit. A batter later Yoshi Tsutsugo doubled to left and the Express led 1-0 despite their struggles. McGee's night ended without a walk, six strikeouts and 88 pitches (64 strikes) in 7.0 IP. He became the first Tacoma starter to pitch into the seventh inning in 11 games this season.

Still trailing 1-0 in the ninth, the Rainiers rallied to tie when Jose Caballero drew his second walk of the night leading off (already his 12th walk in nine games), and was in motion for Jacob Nottingham behind him, who ripped a double on the ground up the left field line. Caballero scored from first base to make it a 1-1 ballgame.

In the 10th, Round Rock RHP Dominic Leone, who blew the save in the ninth, held Tacoma scoreless despite the automatic runner at second base. In the home 10th, Tsutsugo singled to left with two runners in scoring position and nobody out, ending the game. Three of Tacoma's five losses this season have come in walk-off fashion, as they slipped to 2-4 on the road overall.

Rainiers RHP A.J. Puckett, promoted to Tacoma on Wednesday following one scoreless appearance for Double-A Arkansas, made his Triple-A debut by tossing two flawless innings in the eighth and ninth, with two strikeouts.

The fourth game of this weeklong series will be on Friday evening at Dell Diamond, another 5:05 PT/7:05 CT first pitch.

Rainiers broadcaster Mike Curto will have full coverage on TacomaRainiers.com. All 2023 Rainiers games, home and away, can also be heard for free on the MiLB First Pitch app. HD video broadcasts of every home game can be viewed with a MiLB.TV subscription.

