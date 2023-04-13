Late Runs Push Kitties Past Aces 8-6

April 13, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Sacramento River Cats News Release







RENO, Nev. - One game removed from seeing a late lead slip away, the Sacramento River Cats used late runs to get back on the winning track at Greater Nevada Field. Sacramento scored four runs over the final two innings, including two in the ninth to break a 6-6 tie on their way to an 8-6 win over the Reno Aces on Thursday afternoon.

The River Cats offense got started in the first and in clutch fashion. With two on and two out Clint Coulter delivered a two-run double to left to give Sacramento a 2-0 lead. Reno countered with a run in the bottom of the first as Dominic Fletcher and Buddy Kennedy drew back-to-back walks to open the frame with Fletcher scoring later in the inning on a groundout by Emmanuel Rivera to make it 2-1.

Sacramento got the lead back to two runs in the second as Ford Proctor drew a walk to open the frame and scored later on another clutch hit, this time a two-out single by Casey Schmitt who went 3-for-5 with 3 RBI's in the contest. It was the final run allowed by Aces starter Blake Walston who did not factor into the decision, going 4 2/3 innings and allowing three runs on six hits while walking three and striking out two.

The Aces took their first lead in the bottom of the third and sent all nine to the plate. Trevor Hildenberger hit two batters and issued a walk that loaded the bases with nobody out and then walked Rivera to bring in a run and make it 3-2. After Hildenberger got back-to-back unproductive outs, he gave up a two-run double to Dominic Canzone that vaulted the Aces in front 4-3. Hildenberger went one inning and allowed three runs on one hit while walking two and hitting two.

The River Cats pulled even in the sixth when Aces reliever Zach McAllister gave up a sacrifice fly to Schmitt with the bases loaded and one out that tied the game at 4-4.

Each team scored a pair of runs in the eighth as the River Cats benefitted from four walks in the top of the eighth and got an infield RBI single from Coulter and a bases-loaded walk drawn by Ricardo Genoves to take a 6-4 lead. Mauricio Llovera, who worked a scoreless seventh, started the eighth for the River Cats and issued a leadoff walk to Diego Castillo and then gave up an RBI double to Canzone that cut the Sacramento lead to 6-5. Llovera was then lifted for Nick Duron (1-1) who threw a wild pitch that allowed Canzone to get to third. After Duron walked Phillip Evans, he got Ali Sanchez to hit into a double play that allowed Canzone to score the tying run. Both runs in the eighth were charged to Llovera, who allowed two runs on two hits in an inning-plus.

Jandel Gustave (0-2), who recorded the final out of the eighth for Reno, pitched the ninth and, with runners at second and third and one out, gave up an RBI single to Schmitt that broke the 6-6 tie. Matt Beaty followed and grounded into a fielder's choice force play that allowed a second run to score and give the River Cats an 8-6 edge. Gustave suffered the loss, allowing two runs on two hits in an inning-and-a-third. Duron came back out to work the ninth for Sacramento and set the side down in order as he picked up his first victory of the season.

The River Cats and Aces play the fourth game of their series on Friday night at Greater Nevada Field. Kyle Harrison (0-0, 4.50 ERA) makes the start for Sacramento, opposed by Reno right-hander Brandon Pfaadt (0-1, 6.48 ERA). First pitch is set for 6:05 p.m. PDT.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from April 13, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.