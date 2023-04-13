Kalish Ties Career High Strikeouts in Bees' Victory

April 13, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Salt Lake Bees News Release







The Salt Lake Bees picked up their second straight win in Las Vegas with a 6-3 win over the Aviators. Starting pitcher Jake Kalish tied a career high with ten strikeouts, as he went five and two-third innings and allowed two runs on six hits with no walks. On two occasions, Kalish recorded three strikeouts in an inning, including a three up, three down second inning. Relievers Jonathan Holder, Justin Garza and Chris Devenski combined to allow just one run in three and one-third innings.

The Bees took a 1-0 lead in the second on a bases loaded fielder's choice by Andrew Velazquez, who beat the relay at first base to avoid an inning ending double play. Salt Lake added three runs in the third inning, as Jo Adell scored on a wild pitch and Jordyn Adams belted a two run homer to right field his third roundtripper of the season. After Las Vegas scored a run in the third half of the third, the Bees answered as Trey Cabbage led off the sixth inning with his third home run of the year and Jo Adell opened the seventh with his eighth long ball of the season. Cabbage had the big night at the plate, by going 4 for 4 and was a triple shy of a cycle. Adell added three hits, while Adams chipped in with two hits and two RBI.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from April 13, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.